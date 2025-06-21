Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, June 21 (game #475).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #476) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Fragrant abuse

NYT Strands today (game #476) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TIRE

KING

PENS

SMALL

SOUR

DOOR

NYT Strands today (game #476) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #476) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 5th column Last side: top, 1st column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #476) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #476, are…

SMELLY

PUNGENT

REEKING

FOUL

RANK

MALODOROUS

SPANGRAM: THAT STINKS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

As the owner of a lovely chocolate labrador, I am no stranger to SMELLY things, and have regularly shouted THAT STINKS at him – usually after he has rolled in something that I would really, really rather he had not rolled in.

On these days he could definitely be described as REEKING, RANK, being FOUL or having a PUNGENT odor, so once I'd worked out what the concept was here it was not too hard to find the answers.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, June 21, game #475)

NADA

ZERO

NOTHING

ZILCH

ZIPPO

NAUGHT

BUPKIS

SPANGRAM: DIDDLY SQUAT