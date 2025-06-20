Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, June 20 (game #474).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #475) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Goose eggs

NYT Strands today (game #475) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TANG

STAG

DARN

DARE

HATING

THING

NYT Strands today (game #475) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #475) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #475) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #475, are…

NADA

ZERO

NOTHING

ZILCH

ZIPPO

NAUGHT

BUPKIS

SPANGRAM: DIDDLY SQUAT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

I spent a fair bit of today's Strands thoroughly baffled by what I was needing to do. For starters, I've never heard the phrase 'Goose eggs' – which apparently means 'nothing', but which I think might mainly be an American sports term, and therefore of no use as a hint to people like me, who don't have any interest whatsoever in US sports. That said, it seemingly comes from the British term 'duck's egg', which then found its way into cricket – a sport I love. So maybe I should have guessed.

Anyway, my first hint gave me NADA, and with no idea at this stage what the hint meant I was still in the dark. A second hint gave me ZERO, at which point I realized what the objective was.

Finding the answers was not that easy though, particularly BUPKIS – another word that was entirely alien to me until today.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

