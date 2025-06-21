Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, June 21 (game #741).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #742) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PORT

PURSUIT

PROGRESSIVE

SUCCESSION

HAPPINESS

DEPARTED

FLASH

LIBERTY

WIRE

EUPHORIA

REMAINING

ENTOURAGE

INSECURE

BULLETIN

LIFE

REPORT

NYT Connections today (game #742) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Breaking!

Breaking! GREEN: We hold these truths to be self-evident

We hold these truths to be self-evident BLUE: Box-set staples

Box-set staples PURPLE: Not right

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #742) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: NEWS ANNOUNCEMENT

NEWS ANNOUNCEMENT GREEN: NOUNS FROM A FAMOUS LINE IN THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE

NOUNS FROM A FAMOUS LINE IN THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BLUE: HBO SHOWS

HBO SHOWS PURPLE: WHAT “LEFT” MIGHT MEAN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #742) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #742, are…

YELLOW: NEWS ANNOUNCEMENT BULLETIN, FLASH, REPORT, WIRE

BULLETIN, FLASH, REPORT, WIRE GREEN: NOUNS FROM A FAMOUS LINE IN THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE HAPPINESS, LIBERTY, LIFE, PURSUIT

HAPPINESS, LIBERTY, LIFE, PURSUIT BLUE: HBO SHOWS ENTOURAGE, EUPHORIA, INSECURE, SUCCESSION

ENTOURAGE, EUPHORIA, INSECURE, SUCCESSION PURPLE: WHAT “LEFT” MIGHT MEAN DEPARTED, PORT, PROGRESSIVE, REMAINING

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

My first thought on seeing the word board today was that surely ENTOURAGE, EUPHORIA and SUCCESSION went together as examples of glossy US TV shows. But what to add to them? The WIRE, maybe, but it was missing the definitive at the start, so seemed unlikely. Was there a show called DEPARTED maybe – or was that The Departed? Or it could be LIFE, as that's definitely a TV show – but a British one.

In the end I got cold feet on that and looked elsewhere, spotting that LIFE, LIBERTY and the PURSUIT of HAPPINESS were all NOUNS FROM A FAMOUS LINE IN THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE.

That gave me an easy green, so I decided to next search for the supposedly easier still yellow. Yellow groups are almost always just straight groups of words with no subterfuge or misdirection, so I looked at the board with a clear mind and spotted FLASH, REPORT, WIRE and BULLETIN as examples of a NEWS ANNOUNCEMENT.

With one more needed I looked again at the TV shows one, now shorn of LIFE and WIRE, and played those three with DEPARTED. That gave me 'one away', but I added INSECURE as another possible and got it right. Turns out they were all HBO shows.

That just left purple and WHAT “LEFT” MIGHT MEAN, a nice oblique group with DEPARTED, PORT, PROGRESSIVE and REMAINING.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

