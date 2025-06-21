NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, June 22 (game #742)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, June 21 (game #741).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #742) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- PORT
- PURSUIT
- PROGRESSIVE
- SUCCESSION
- HAPPINESS
- DEPARTED
- FLASH
- LIBERTY
- WIRE
- EUPHORIA
- REMAINING
- ENTOURAGE
- INSECURE
- BULLETIN
- LIFE
- REPORT
NYT Connections today (game #742) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Breaking!
- GREEN: We hold these truths to be self-evident
- BLUE: Box-set staples
- PURPLE: Not right
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
NYT Connections today (game #742) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: NEWS ANNOUNCEMENT
- GREEN: NOUNS FROM A FAMOUS LINE IN THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE
- BLUE: HBO SHOWS
- PURPLE: WHAT “LEFT” MIGHT MEAN
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #742) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #742, are…
- YELLOW: NEWS ANNOUNCEMENT BULLETIN, FLASH, REPORT, WIRE
- GREEN: NOUNS FROM A FAMOUS LINE IN THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE HAPPINESS, LIBERTY, LIFE, PURSUIT
- BLUE: HBO SHOWS ENTOURAGE, EUPHORIA, INSECURE, SUCCESSION
- PURPLE: WHAT “LEFT” MIGHT MEAN DEPARTED, PORT, PROGRESSIVE, REMAINING
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: 1 mistake
My first thought on seeing the word board today was that surely ENTOURAGE, EUPHORIA and SUCCESSION went together as examples of glossy US TV shows. But what to add to them? The WIRE, maybe, but it was missing the definitive at the start, so seemed unlikely. Was there a show called DEPARTED maybe – or was that The Departed? Or it could be LIFE, as that's definitely a TV show – but a British one.
In the end I got cold feet on that and looked elsewhere, spotting that LIFE, LIBERTY and the PURSUIT of HAPPINESS were all NOUNS FROM A FAMOUS LINE IN THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE.
That gave me an easy green, so I decided to next search for the supposedly easier still yellow. Yellow groups are almost always just straight groups of words with no subterfuge or misdirection, so I looked at the board with a clear mind and spotted FLASH, REPORT, WIRE and BULLETIN as examples of a NEWS ANNOUNCEMENT.
With one more needed I looked again at the TV shows one, now shorn of LIFE and WIRE, and played those three with DEPARTED. That gave me 'one away', but I added INSECURE as another possible and got it right. Turns out they were all HBO shows.
That just left purple and WHAT “LEFT” MIGHT MEAN, a nice oblique group with DEPARTED, PORT, PROGRESSIVE and REMAINING.
How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, June 21, game #741)
- YELLOW: STOCKY SOLID, SQUAT, STOUT, THICK
- GREEN: COMPANY CONCERN, FIRM, HOUSE, OUTFIT
- BLUE: APPLE PRODUCTS BRANDY, BUTTER, CIDER, SAUCE
- PURPLE: STARTS OF EUROPEAN COUNTRIES GERM, LUXE, MALT, PORT
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
