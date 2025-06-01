Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, June 1 (game #721).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #722) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SPHYNX

TREASURE

MARKDOWN

ODYSSEY

JACKPOT

FRANKINCENSE

MYRRH

VALUE

NYMPH

JOURNEY

ESTEEM

NICKNAME

VOYAGE

PRIZE

RHYTHM

QUEST

NYT Connections today (game #722) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: An epic trip

An epic trip GREEN: Cherish

Cherish BLUE: Why not?

Why not? PURPLE: Okay then

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #722) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EXPEDITION

GREEN: HOLD DEAR

BLUE: WORDS WHOSE ONLY VOWEL IS "y"

PURPLE: NAMES ENDING IN "K" PLUS WORD

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #722) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #722, are…

YELLOW: EXPEDITION JOURNEY, ODYSSEY, QUEST, VOYAGE

JOURNEY, ODYSSEY, QUEST, VOYAGE GREEN: HOLD DEAR ESTEEM, PRIZE, TREASURE, VALUE

ESTEEM, PRIZE, TREASURE, VALUE BLUE: WORDS WHOSE ONLY VOWEL IS "y" MYRRH, NYMPH, RHYTHM, SPHYNX

MYRRH, NYMPH, RHYTHM, SPHYNX PURPLE: NAMES ENDING IN "K" PLUS WORD FRANKINCENSE, JACKPOT, MARKDOWN, NICKNAME

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

As someone who considers going to the supermarket akin to a mythical QUEST, the four words that made up the yellow EXPEDITION group were an easy spot. The rest of today’s puzzle? Less so.

The letter Y isn’t strictly a vowel, but is classified as such when there is no other vowel or when it is found at the end of a word. I looked this up afterwards as the only reason I got MYRRH, NYMPH, RHYTHM, SPHYNX as a group is that they had a Y in the middle of the word.

By the same reasoning I should have also gotten NAMES ENDING IN "K" PLUS WORD but by this point I was done – or donezo as they say on reality TV.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, June 1, game #721)

YELLOW: LOCAL WATERING HOLE DIVE, ESTABLISHMENT, HAUNT, JOINT

DIVE, ESTABLISHMENT, HAUNT, JOINT GREEN: COMPETE IN A MODERN PENTATHLON FENCE, RIDE, SHOOT, SWIM

FENCE, RIDE, SHOOT, SWIM BLUE: ENSURE, AS A VICTORY CINCH, GUARANTEE, ICE, LOCK

CINCH, GUARANTEE, ICE, LOCK PURPLE: ___ FUND HEDGE, MUTUAL, SLUSH, TRUST