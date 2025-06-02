Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, June 2 (game #722).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #723) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SHOWBOAT

TENNIS

ID

WITCHCRAFT

FRIENDSHIP

SELF-CARE

HUNKY-DORY

POSTURE

OK

LAW

FINE

CHARM

GRANDSTAND

SWELL

MEDICINE

SWAGGER

NYT Connections today (game #723) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Showing off

Showing off GREEN: All good

All good BLUE: Worn on wrist

Worn on wrist PURPLE: Linked by a word that “makes perfect”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #723) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BE OSTENTATIOUS

GREEN: COPACETIC

BLUE: KINDS OF BRACELETS

PURPLE: THINGS YOU CAN PRACTICE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #723) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #723, are…

YELLOW: BE OSTENTATIOUS GRANDSTAND, POSTURE, SHOWBOAT, SWAGGER

GRANDSTAND, POSTURE, SHOWBOAT, SWAGGER GREEN: COPACETIC FINE, HUNKY-DORY, OK, SWELL

FINE, HUNKY-DORY, OK, SWELL BLUE: KINDS OF BRACELETS CHARM, FRIENDSHIP, ID, TENNIS

CHARM, FRIENDSHIP, ID, TENNIS PURPLE: THINGS YOU CAN PRACTICE LAW, MEDICINE, SELF-CARE, WITCHCRAFT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Seeing the words SHOWBOAT and GRANDSTAND in the grid immediately had me thinking of sports people who enjoy adding a touch of needless flair to what they do.

This is very common in soccer, where showboating players can ignite or frustrate a crowd depending on the scoreline – a fancy stepover/nutmeg/backheel while losing is almost criminal, but while winning the same tricks will be lauded as magicial.

I was thrilled to get the hard purple group today before the end, when you don’t actually need to guess it. But my SWAGGER took a hit as I’d conjured them together without really knowing why. I was thinking they were all things you can do to defend yourself, so it’s almost right.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, June 2, game #722)

YELLOW: EXPEDITION JOURNEY, ODYSSEY, QUEST, VOYAGE

JOURNEY, ODYSSEY, QUEST, VOYAGE GREEN: HOLD DEAR ESTEEM, PRIZE, TREASURE, VALUE

ESTEEM, PRIZE, TREASURE, VALUE BLUE: WORDS WHOSE ONLY VOWEL IS "y" MYRRH, NYMPH, RHYTHM, SPHYNX

MYRRH, NYMPH, RHYTHM, SPHYNX PURPLE: NAMES ENDING IN "K" PLUS WORD FRANKINCENSE, JACKPOT, MARKDOWN, NICKNAME