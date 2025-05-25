Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, May 25 (game #714).

NYT Connections today (game #715) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

JOKER

TEDDY

SHEET

FRIDGE

POLAR

TOWEL

COUNTER

GUMMY

SLIP

DIN

WASHCLOTH

HOSE

REVERSE

PILLOWCASE

GARTER

OPPOSITE

NYT Connections today (game #715) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Stacked together

Stacked together GREEN: The flip side

The flip side BLUE: Garments

Garments PURPLE: Gamble on changing the first letter

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #715) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ITEMS IN A LINEN CLOSET

GREEN: DIAMETRIC

BLUE: LINGERIE

PURPLE: CARD GAMES WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #715) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #715, are…

YELLOW: ITEMS IN A LINEN CLOSET PILLOWCASE, SHEET, TOWEL, WASHCLOTH

PILLOWCASE, SHEET, TOWEL, WASHCLOTH GREEN: DIAMETRIC COUNTER, OPPOSITE, POLAR, REVERSE

COUNTER, OPPOSITE, POLAR, REVERSE BLUE: LINGERIE GARTER, HOSE, SLIP, TEDDY

GARTER, HOSE, SLIP, TEDDY PURPLE: CARD GAMES WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED DIN, FRIDGE, GUMMY, JOKER

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I immediately thought that JOKER must have something to do with cards – and I wasn’t wrong. However, I didn’t see CARD GAMES WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED; kudos if you’re one of those clever people who did.

ITEMS IN A LINEN CLOSET was easier to spot, although I had “white wash load” in my mind, as that’s when I tend to see them together rather than a designated area.

I made my mistake with DIAMETRIC, thinking that POLAR didn’t fit. I took a stab in the dark with SLIP, thinking the group had something to do with evasion or trickery before seeing sense.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

