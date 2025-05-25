Looking for a different day? A new Quordle puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, May 25 (game #1217).

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,100 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles, while Marc's Wordle today column covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1218) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1218) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #1218) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1218) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1218) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • B • H • A • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1218) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1218, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

BLEAT

HOWDY

ASIDE

SCOOP

A terrible round for me today with one bad guess – LEAPT instead of BLEAT and one unlucky one – HOODY instead of HOWDY.

The pair of errors took me close to the edge, something I’m not used to since finally discovering the three-starter-word technique. Ah, memories.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Daily Sequence today (game #1218) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1218, are…

TRASH

NOVEL

VIGIL

ELFIN

Quordle answers: The past 20