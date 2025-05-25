Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, May 25 (game #448).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #449) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Body language

NYT Strands today (game #449) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STEW

WORN

GROW

TEAK

TASTE

WROTE

NYT Strands today (game #449) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #449) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #449) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #449, are…

HANDSHAKE

SALUTE

SHRUG

KOWTOW

NAMASTE

CURTSEY

SPANGRAM: GESTURES

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I struggled with today’s Strands, after a great start seeing HANDSHAKE and SALUTE immediately and then the GESTURES spangram.

A hint gave me SHRUG, but I struggled to see NAMASTE among the seven letters before me. I think this may be due to thinking that namaste was just a greeting rather than a gesture – although thinking about it, I realize it’s something that's never said without the palms coming together at the chest and a slight bow of the head.

Meanwhile, KOWTOW is a word that really should be used more commonly to describe political discourse in various countries around the globe – once a prominent part of Chinese rituals where underlings would suffer the indignity of submission, now kowtowing goes on everywhere.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

