'I collect the names and make sure the servers are running...and spend the rest of the time fixing my boat': Tech entrepreneurs, Tonga, and the lucrative scheme to shake up the world wide web

With the world wide web booming in the late 1990s, two entrepreneurs pounced on the situation to sell domains on the cheap while others forked out incredible sums.

The .to domain, the internet country code top-level domain (ccTLD) of the Kingdom of Tonga, a tiny island nestled in the heart of the Pacific Ocean, became a popular go-to for many enterprises around this time.

Domains under this ccTLD sold for around $100 dollars under a scheme concocted by entrepreneurs Eric Gullichsen and Eric Lyons. The inspiration behind this, Gullichsen recalled in a 1999 interview with Time, came from the fact the burgeoning web was becoming dominated by top-level domains such as .com, net, and org.

Valuable domain names were being snapped up at record speed, and speculative gatekeeping meant many were later sold at exorbitant prices. In December 1999, the business.com domain was sold for a whopping $7.5 million, for example, which at the time was a record-breaking fee.

So where does Tonga come into the equation? Several years prior, on the back of selling two startup ventures, Gullichsen spent time in Tonga, eventually crossing paths with the Crown Prince of the Pacific island kingdom, according to Time.

With the domain wars in full flow by 1997, Gullichsen and Lyons sought permission from the Crown Prince to begin selling domain names under the country’s ccTLD.

It’s safe to say the scheme took off, prompting a surge in registrations. All you needed was a valid credit card and $100 and you’d staked your claim in one tiny patch of the burgeoning web.

Within the space of two years, more than 17,000 sites had been registered under the .to domain. It was very much the definition of a bootstrap operation, costing little to get up and running and given the returns even by that point, had paid dividends in short order.

“I collect the names and make sure the servers are running,” Lyons told Time, “and spend the rest of the time fixing my boat.”

Notably, the Tonic.to site is still up and running. A visit to the site is like a glimpse back in time. It feels like the 1990s all over again with its basic design, chunky text and ever-so-slightly fuzzy icons.

Domains are a different beast today

Nearly 30 years on from Gullichsen and Lyons’ venture, the web is a different beast entirely. There were little over one million websites in existence at the time of the .to venture, but within a space of a few short years this had skyrocketed.

Figures from September 2025 showed there are an estimated 1.2 billion websites globally, with roughly 175 websites created every minute.

Creating a website has never been easier. Web users now have a plethora of site building tools and platforms to draw from, many of which take just a few clicks to get a working website going.

Domains, meanwhile, are equally accessible and cheap - a far cry from the wild west gold rush of the late 1990s.