How to monetize your brand with print-on-demand

Print-on-demand offers an easy way to add a revenue stream by monetizing your branded merchandise. You can turn your designs into physical products like t-shirts, mugs, and posters without holding any inventory or managing shipping logistics.



The best part? You only pay for products after customers place orders, eliminating upfront costs and storage needs.



We'll explain how easy it is to set up with integrated features offered by website builders. With the right platform, you can have your merchandise store running in minutes rather than weeks.

How to add print-on-demand services to your website

(Image credit: Printful/ Edited with Gemini)

Print-on-demand (POD) platforms automatically work with local vendors to help you ship custom-printed merchandise to your online audience. When a customer orders from your store, the platform routes the job to a nearby production partner who prints, packages, and ships the item directly to your customer. You never touch inventory or handle fulfillment. The entire process runs on autopilot.



The print-on-demand market was valued at $10.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass $100 billion by 2034, making it one of the fastest-growing segments in ecommerce. This explosive growth is driven by creators, small businesses, and entrepreneurs looking for low-risk ways to monetize their brands without capital-intensive inventory investments.



Here are the leading print-on-demand platforms you can integrate with your website:

Printful : Offers 461+ customizable products and handles everything in-house for consistent quality control. The platform provides a free Design Maker tool and global fulfillment centers to ensure faster delivery. Printful works with major ecommerce platforms and charges no setup fees. You only pay when you make a sale.

: Offers 461+ customizable products and handles everything in-house for consistent quality control. The platform provides a free Design Maker tool and global fulfillment centers to ensure faster delivery. Printful works with major ecommerce platforms and charges no setup fees. You only pay when you make a sale. Printify : Features over 1,300 products and connects you with a network of different print providers, giving you more options and often lower prices than competitors. The free plan includes unlimited product designs, while the Premium plan costs $29 per month and offers up to 20% discounts on product costs.

: Features over 1,300 products and connects you with a network of different print providers, giving you more options and often lower prices than competitors. The free plan includes unlimited product designs, while the Premium plan costs $29 per month and offers up to 20% discounts on product costs. Gelato : Specializes in local production with 140+ production hubs in 32 countries, reducing shipping times and carbon footprint. The free plan includes basic integrations and product creation tools, while Gelato+ costs $19.99-23.99 per month with subscriber discounts up to 35%. The platform is particularly strong for EU and UK sellers who prioritize fast regional delivery.

: Specializes in local production with 140+ production hubs in 32 countries, reducing shipping times and carbon footprint. The free plan includes basic integrations and product creation tools, while Gelato+ costs $19.99-23.99 per month with subscriber discounts up to 35%. The platform is particularly strong for EU and UK sellers who prioritize fast regional delivery. CustomCat: A US-based provider known for fast fulfillment that ships most orders within 3 business days. CustomCat offers a free plan with access to all features, plus a Pro plan for $25-30 per month that provides 20-40% off all products. The platform specializes in high-resolution printing technology and phone support, which is rare among print-on-demand providers.

Print-on-demand integration makes monetization simpler

(Image credit: Hostinger)

If your website builder integrates natively with a print-on-demand solution like Printful or Printify, that can make monetization a lot easier by cutting down on the time spent setting up your business.



Hostinger launched its print-on-demand integration with Printful in September 2025, letting you offer custom merchandise directly through your website with zero hassle. Wix also offers an integration with Printful through its App Market, giving you a complete solution for marketing and selling prints online.



Whichever provider you choose, the setup process ultimately boils down to these simple steps:

First, choose your website builder (Wix, Hostinger, Squarespace, etc.) and your POD supplier (Printful, Printify, etc.).

Next, use your website builder’s add-on marketplace (e.g. Wix App Market or Shopify App Store) to set up an integration with your print-on-demand vendor.

Once your accounts are linked, set up payment and shipping options, and synchronize your product offerings across both platforms.

Now, whenever a customer places an order for a POD product on your website, it’ll automatically be routed to your print-on-demand vendor for fulfillment.

POD integrations automate fulfillment by sending orders placed on your site straight to your print-on-demand service for production and shipping. You avoid upfront costs by only paying for products after customers purchase them.



Of course, even if your website builder doesn’t integrate natively with a print-on-demand vendor, you can set up your own POD integration using API keys that connect them together. But it costs development time and requires sufficient proficiency with programming website interfaces and backends.

Wrapping up

Print-on-demand removes the biggest barriers to selling merchandise online. You don't need to invest thousands in inventory, rent warehouse space, or handle shipping logistics. Instead, you can focus on what you do best: creating designs and marketing your brand. Automated fulfillment partners handle the rest.



Website builders, such as Hostinger and Wix, offer integrations that make the setup process particularly straightforward for beginners. But regardless of which platform you choose, the core benefit remains the same: you can start selling custom products today with minimal risk and maximum flexibility.



For more ways to generate income from your online presence, check out our guide to alternative revenue streams for websites to discover additional monetization strategies for your brand.