Hostinger just unlocked an exciting new revenue stream for users

Hostinger announced a new native integration with Printful

Customers can order different visuals to be printed on mugs, t-shirts, and home decor

Print on demand makes inventory needless, while reducing upfront costs

Print-on-demand (POD) has now made it to Hostinger, allowing its users to satisfy all their POD and dropshipping fulfillment services without ever leaving the platform.

POD is a business model in which customers can order different visuals to be printed on mugs, t-shirts, and home decor, which only get printed after the order is placed. That eliminates the need for inventory and reduces upfront costs, reducing the risk for businesses and making them more agile to passing trends.

One of the more popular services in the POD industry is Printful, and in a new press release shared with TechRadar Pro recently, it was said that Printful is integrating with Hostinger, one of the best website builders out there.

“With the growing potential of print-on-demand, we introduced this feature to make launching a custom product store fast and simple,” said Auksė Žirgulė, Head of Hostinger Website Builder. “Using our AI engine, anyone with an idea can generate a fully functional shop, with Printful handling fulfillment and global delivery within minutes. The best part? You never touch inventory, never pack a box, and you keep the profit.”

Printful expanding its reach

It all revolves around generative AI. Users can first create a fully functioning website and store, in mere minutes, by simply talking to an AI bot. Then, users can connect it to Printful, upload their designs, choose products, and start selling. Both companies are promising that from idea to execution it takes no more than a few hours.

This is not Printful’s first foray into website builder service providers. In mid-March this year, a similar integration was announced with Wix. Businesses were promised access and control over “critical touchpoints of the print-on-demand and dropshipping solution”, as well as the ability to customize merchandise with brand logos and other art.

Since Printful prioritizes locally-produced products (through its network of fulfillment centers), distribution is faster, and shipping costs are lower, while the on-demand operation model helps eliminate overproduction and remove the need for storage.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Owain Williams Social Links Navigation Editor - Website Builders Owain is the Website Builder Editor at TechRadar. He has over 7 years of experience in using, researching, and testing website builders and has interviewed key executives from all of the best website building platforms including Hostinger, Wix, and Squarespace.

Hostinger's latest integration with Printful will help small businesses unlock a new revenue stream without the usual hassle and admin associated with setting up an online store.



Those considering POD should be aware that profit margins tend to be slim on a per-product-sale basis. This is a natural trade off for having everything done for you. Businesses that generate a reasonable income from POD tend to focus on selling in volume.



However, businesses that aren't product focused can also benefit from the platform. I personally use Printful for my service based business (martial arts classes). Using POD allows me to offer great brand merchandize without the hassle of running an online store - meaning I can focus on what matters, creating lesson plans and nurturing my students.

POD is also popular with content creators, offering them an easy way to monetize their audience.