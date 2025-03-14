Wix teams up with Printful for in-house print-on-demand tools

Wix announces a new native integration with Printful

It promises benefits to businesses of all shapes and sizes

The offering is now available in English, with new languages coming soon

Wix, one of the best website builders on the market, has announced a new integration that will allow users to operate their print-on-demand and dropshipping fulfillment services without needing to leave the platform.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, Wix said it is expanding its features to include print on demand by partnering with Printful.

Wix claims that all businesses will benefit from this latest announcement. New businesses, looking to start from scratch and build a brand, can benefit from a streamlined approach. Small businesses can create merchandise in a way that is “typically inaccessible to small businesses on the market today”. Established businesses can benefit from the integration by generating a new revenue stream.

Regardless of business size, all users will be provided access and control over “critical touchpoints of the print-on-demand and dropshipping solution”, as well as the ability to customize merchandise with brand logos and other art. They will also be able to adjust, or change the design of a product, and with a solution that fulfills orders individually, business owners can avoid upfront inventory costs.

Wix expands platform features

Finally, since Printful prioritizes locally-produced products (through its network of fulfillment centers), distribution is faster, and shipping costs are lower, while the on-demand operation model helps eliminate overproduction and remove the need for storage.

This offering is available in English, with plans to expand the availability to other languages “in the near future”, Wix concluded.

Lately, Wix has been hard at work, adding new features and offerings to its platform. In mid-January, it announced teaming up with YouTube Shopping, to give store owners a new and popular avenue to sell products online.

By the end of the month, the company released Business Launcher, a new AI-powered tool designed to help entrepreneurs create new business initiatives, from concept to execution.

If you’re interested in further reading, make sure to check out our in-depth Wix review.

