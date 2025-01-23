Wix teams up with YouTube Shopping to expand the social shopping experience

Wix has announced a new integration with YouTube Shopping

YouTube Shopping allows people to purchase products directly through YouTube videos

The feature is available to creators in specific countries

Wix, one of the best website builders on the market, has announced a new integration with YouTube Shopping, giving store owners a new and popular avenue to sell their products, while also expanding YouTube’s social shopping features.

YouTube Shopping is a relatively new service (first announced in 2021) that allows YouTube creators to tag products within their videos. That way, viewers can easily purchase the items directly from the platform.

Before expanding with Wix, YouTube Shopping supported a handful of shopping platforms:

BASE (only available in Japan)

Cafe24 (only available in South Korea)

FourthWall

Marpple Shop (only available in South Korea)

Shopify

Spreadshop

Spring

Suzuri

TeePublic

Transforming social shopping

For some of these platforms, merchants could also view sales and order data in YouTube Analytics. The list has now grown to include Wix. The company says the addition is set to transform the social shopping experience:

“We are always looking for new ways to help our merchants grow their businesses and connect with their customers," said Greg Sisung, Head of Sales Channels at Wix. “Our integration with YouTube transforms the social shopping experience for both sellers and buyers, and even influencers, allowing users to reach their target audiences where they already are, and enhancing their ability to engage with new and larger clientele.”

Wix says its users can manage YouTube Shopping through the Google & YouTube Sales Channels section in their Wix dashboard.

After enabling the tool, merchants can use different features like product tagging in videos and live streams, product drops, and showcasing items on the YouTube store tab.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company also said that its tools handle the backend process, including syncing product information, managing inventory, and facilitating checkout.

Users can now utilize the Google and YouTube App in all locations where YouTube Shopping is supported - United States, South Korea, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Owain Williams Social Links Navigation Editor - Website Builders Owain is the website builder expert at TechRadar. He has built several websites using Wix, has extensively tested the platform, and has interviewed key individuals within the company.

This is a welcome addition to the Wix platform.

Savvy website owners are always looking for new ways to reach their audience and reduce the friction of making a sale. With sellers increasingly leaning on social media platforms such as YouTube to engage with potential customers, this new tool will do just this, shortening the time and number of clicks between initial interest and a purchase.



With transaction fees on all plans, Wix also stands to benefit from this new partnership.