AI doesn't understand British emotional tone - and its turning customers off the technology

More than two in three Brits say AI doesn't understand emotional cues

Only 3% would trust AI with sensitive tasks

We still prefer to talk to human agents

New research has emerged suggesting that, while artificial intelligence does a great job of improving productivity in the workplace, it's not so good at adapting to regional differences.

ServiceNow found that the UK is the most AI-skeptical country within EMEA, with more than two-thirds (69%) stating that AI chatbots fail to understand emotional cues like tone and frustration.

Nearly as many (68%) noted that AI hasn't met expectations in the past five years, with only 55% believing AI will eventually detect emotions and bridge the human-machine gap.

AI doesn't understand how humans speak yet

The report uncovers how humans want to collaborate with AI rather than feel threatened by it, however so far it's proving not to be such a useful tool when it comes to personal issues. Only 3% would trust AI with emotionally sensitive tasks like closing a bank account after a death.

This preference for a more human-centric approach has resulted in what ServiceNow describes as double standards – although long hold times (59%) and information repetition (46%) are key pain points for customer service when speaking with human agents, many still prefer to speak with them over faster AI alternatives.

The difference is even bigger among older generations, with younger consumers more likely to believe that AI could evolve and plug that gap.

At the moment, AI's biggest value is in automating administrative tasks, like tracking packages and scheduling car services.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ServiceNow EMEA President Cathy Mauzaize explained: "Consumers are done with disconnected service. AI must evolve to anticipate needs and work with human agents, not replace them."

Looking ahead, the report calls for AI developers to factor in emotional awareness, focusing on human-machine collaboration.