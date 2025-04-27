Two-thirds of managers think employees are fearful of the impact of AI tools: here's what this survey says
AI can’t replace high-level thinking, but it’s getting scarily good at the basics
- Managers say AI boosts output, but they are still worried it could spark unrest among anxious workers
- More bosses think humans are irreplaceable, but AI might still change their pay
- Fear of AI hasn’t faded, even as daily use of the tech slightly declines
AI has shifted from a novelty to a mainstay in many workplaces, but its rise continues to stir concern among employees, new research has claimed.
A survey of 3,000 managers by Beautiful.ai revealed while managers generally see AI tools as a useful asset, most workers remain uneasy about their implications.
According to the survey, nearly two-thirds (64%) of managers believe their employees fear AI will make them less valuable, and 58% say staff are worried these tools could eventually cost them their jobs.
Human jobs appear secure, but only to an extent
Despite these concerns, workers may take some comfort in knowing that managers are becoming more cautious about replacing people with machines. Compared to last year, 15% more managers (now at 54%) oppose the idea of using AI to replace workers.
Only 23% believe that replacing workers with AI would benefit their company, while 63% feel their teams wouldn't function properly without human roles.
However, the tension around AI goes beyond potential job loss. Managers cited “fear of the unknown” and employee resistance as key challenges when introducing AI tools.
There is still cause for concern, as AI continues to evolve. 71% of managers said AI performs on par with, or better than, a novice manager. Even so, most believe AI excels at tedious or repetitive tasks but still falls short when it comes to high-level decision-making.
Managers primarily use AI to boost productivity and improve efficiency. For example, many of the best HR software and recruitment platforms now integrate AI features to help streamline hiring and internal processes, without fully replacing human judgment.
That said, salary remains a sensitive issue. While fears of AI-driven pay cuts have eased slightly, 41% of managers still see AI as a threat to wages. Increased efficiency could mean fewer roles or broader responsibilities for individuals, potentially lowering pay for others. In some cases, AI-assisted tasks may also be valued less.
While most human roles appear safe for now, the nature of work may change as AI becomes more embedded in daily operations.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
