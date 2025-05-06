Wix teams up with ActiveCampaign to help customers grow

Wix announced teaming up with ActiveCampaign

Wix, one of the best website builders around, has announced a new partnership with the marketing automation platform ActiveCampaign.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro recently, the company said that the partnership resulted in an “integrated solution” for businesses of varying sizes, designed to streamline the website and marketing technology stack, simplify operations, and enhance customer engagement.

The integrated solution allows users to oversee customer journeys from front-end website interactions to back-office operations, the company explained. Since the data is synchronized between Wix websites and ActiveCampaign accounts, customer interactions will be more streamlined, and so will marketing campaigns and automations, or analytics.

Besides streamlined data integration, the two companies promise scalable marketing automation that leverages customer insight such as form submissions, product purchases, and other behaviors to launch targeted, data-driven marketing initiatives. Furthermore, customers can expect comprehensive centralized reporting providing a holistic view of performance across the network, as well as enhanced multi-location management.

Nurturing leads and growing the business

David Schwartz, VP of Product at Wix, believes the partnership will help businesses with lead nurturing, marketing personalization and ultimately - growth: “With this partnership, businesses can qualify and nurture leads seamlessly, personalize sales and marketing efforts using engagement metrics, and enhance operational efficiency by automating repetitive tasks,” he said in the press release. “This solution will ultimately empower businesses of all sizes to manage their brand holistically—driving growth, profitability, and customer loyalty.”

ActiveCampaign’s Chief Strategy Officer, Shay Howe, added that nowadays, businesses are in need of streamlined solutions that allow for scaling without added complexities. “By combining Wix’s powerful website platform with ActiveCampaign’s marketing automation, we’re giving businesses of all sizes - especially franchises and multi-location brands - the tools they need to personalize customer experiences, automate engagement, and drive measurable growth,” Howe concluded.

The company said the integration is available for all Wix users with an ActiveCampaign account.

