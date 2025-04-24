Wix just launched a tool that aims to take website personalization to the next level

Wix introduced Adaptive Content, a new AI-powered app for the website builder

Wix, one of the best website builders around, has introduced a new AI tool with the power to completely redefine how we build, and consume, website content. The tool is an AI-powered adaptive content application that generates and modifies website content based on admin input and visitor characteristics.

With the new tool, website admins are able to determine which elements will trigger content adaptation. These elements include visitor device, country, language, or whether the visitor is a returning user. Furthermore, they can set directives, such as that the AI should deliver engaging or sales-oriented content. The tool also allows users to simulate different versions of the text, showing what the visitors could see, without the content going live first.

That means that the content a visitor sees on a website can be uniquely tailored just for that person. For example, a visitor might read a welcome message in their native language. They could see references to local holidays, pricing in local currency, or specific shipping policies. On mobile, they could see shorter, more concise content, and returning visitors might get a “thank you for coming back” message, or a highlight of something that changed since their last visit.

Personalizing the live experience

Website developers can access the app through the Wix Editor and Wix Studio, App Market, or Dashboard, by searching for “adaptive” in the App Market, Wix explained. After installing the app, they can set the adaptive logic by choosing one of the pre-defined function templates.

Wix will be hoping to further secure its position as one of the best AI website builders on the market with this new AI tool.

“This application highlights how we can move beyond using AI to generate website content but leverage AI to dynamically adapt and personalize the live website experience for each visitor in real-time, empowering businesses to connect more effectively with their customers,” said Muly Gelman, Senior Product Manager at Wix Personalize. “As a result, businesses can deliver engaging, personalized experiences that resonate with their audience, ultimately driving higher engagement rates and creating greater monetization opportunities.”

The app is now available to English Wix and Wix Studio users, with other languages gradually being rolled out.

In my opinion, hyper-personalization is one of the most exciting ways that AI can help website owners build better sites and improve results. I've been waiting patiently for website builders like Wix to find a way to apply AI to help tailor website content specifically to individual visitors, so I was very pleased when I heard about this latest update.



Historically, businesses have been able to apply customer data to make overarching business decisions, allowing them to adapt business offerings to segments of an audience. For example, if a business knows that 80% of its audience likes to be talked to in a casual tone, then it would make sense for them to create all marketing content in this tone.

New AI tools, such as this one from Wix, take this to the next level, allowing businesses to use customer data to drive content personalization on an individual level.



However, despite my excitement, I do have some concerns.

AI generated content is notoriously subpar and almost always requires a level of editing in order to make it fit for purpose. This presents an issue. If we allow AI to deliver a totally tailored website experience, it becomes a near impossible task to maintain a level of quality control.

So, we are left with two options. Either businesses develop a bank of curated content assets, which will improve the quality of customer interactions, but limit the level of potential personalization - or they allow AI to tailor all content, but risk quality levels being poor.