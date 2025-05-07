Wix just opened the door to quicker and easier coding with new AI tool

Wix announced Wix Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server

The tool allows devs to generate code faster

It is now available at no extra cost

Wix, one of the best website builders around, just announced a new artificial intelligence-powered tool to help both developers and website managers. It is called the Wix Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, and enables users to generate code through AI assistants such as Claude, Cursor, and Windsurf.

With MCP Server, Wix users can simply talk to an AI assistant to get things done, instead of having to write code themselves. For example, users could ask the AI to add a product to the Wix store, and the AI will send the request to the Wix MCP Server. The tool will then connect to the right tools (for example inventory, checkout, CRM, or something different), and come back with either a confirmation message, a code snippet, or similar.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, Wix added that no manual coding, or additional setting up, is needed, and that the tool works in IDEs for developers and in chat interfaces for non-tech users.

Boosting productivity through AI

The tool is now available, at no additional cost, with an option to upgrade to a Premium Plan for extended functionalities, such as accepting online payments. Those interested in the new offering can check out more details on this link.

“This framework not only enhances productivity but also provides access to a wide variety of APIs and services, enabling the creation of seamless, cross-vertical solutions such as integrated commerce, blogs, scheduling, and events,” said Yaniv Even Haim, CTO at Wix. “As we step into the world of LLM-powered code generation, the quality and completeness of our APIs become one of our most important assets.”

Over the past year, Wix has significantly expanded its suite of AI-powered tools, introducing more than 30 new features, such as the AI website builder, AI Image Creator, AI Product Descriptions, SEO Meta Tags Generator, and many more.

