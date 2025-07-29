PayPal makes it into Wix Payments

PayPal now comes as a built-in part of Wix Payments

Top online payments system, Paypal, and one of the best website builders, Wix, have strengthened their partnership with new integrations, making operations simpler for ecommerce website owners, and checkouts easier for customers.

PayPal now comes as a built-in part of Wix Payments, meaning merchants will be able to connect their PayPal Business accounts, and manage all transactions in a single dashboard, alongside other Wix Payments activity. Previously, if merchants running Wix websites wanted to offer PayPal as a payment gateway, they had to switch between two platforms for all operations, including reports, chargeback alerts, and payouts.

Furthermore, the money from PayPal purchases will now flow directly into the Wix Payments account, giving merchants clearer visibility over their income, and reducing the need to reconcile between two systems.

Merchants will also be able to benefit from PayPal’s broader suite of features, such as PayPal Pay Later (BNPL) and Venmo, it was said. Finally, PayPal will also now serve as a Payment Service Provider (PSP), processing card purchases within Wix Payments.

“We’re always looking for ways to create more seamless experiences for our users and provide them with the best way to accept payments and manage funds online, in person, and on the go,” said Amit Sagiv and Volodymyr Tsukur, Co-Heads of Wix Payments.

“By bringing PayPal under the Wix Payments umbrella, we gain significantly more control over the user experience and how PayPal’s products are delivered to our merchants. This deeper integration allows us to improve conversion, offer more value, and drive stronger profitability, while giving our users a faster, more unified checkout flow.”

At press time, the new integration is only available to Wix Payments users in the US - however, the company said there are plans to make this feature available in more regions "over time".

