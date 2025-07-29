Windows 11 24H2 had a strange bug that messed with the mouse

It made the mouse cursor larger after the PC woke from sleep (or was rebooted)

Microsoft has seemingly fixed this problem with the July update

Microsoft has reportedly fixed a bug in Windows 11 which caused the mouse cursor to supersize itself in irritating fashion under certain circumstances.

Windows Latest explained the nature of the bug, and provided a video illustrating the odd behavior. It shows the mouse cursor being at its default size (which is '1' in the slider in settings for the mouse), and yet clearly the cursor is far larger than it should be.

When Windows Latest manipulates the slider to make the mouse cursor larger, then returns it to a size of '1', the cursor ends up being corrected and back to normal. Apparently, this issue manifests after resuming from sleep on a Windows 11 PC.

Windows Latest says this bug has been kicking around since Windows 11 24H2 first arrived (in October last year), but the issue hasn't been a constant thorn in its side. Seemingly it has only happened now and again – but nonetheless, it's been a continued annoyance.

Not anymore, though, because apparently with the July update for Windows 11, the problem has been fixed.

(Image credit: Zachariah Kelly / TechRadar)

Analysis: Mouse matters

Oddly enough, Microsoft never acknowledged this issue, although other Windows 11 users certainly have – Windows Latest hasn't been alone in suffering at the hands of this bug.

I've spotted a few reports on Reddit regarding the issue, and some posters have experienced the supersized cursor after rebooting their machine rather than coming back from sleep mode (and there are similar complaints on Microsoft's own help forums).

Whatever the case, the issue seems to be fairly random in terms of when or whether it occurs, but the commonality is some kind of change of state for the PC in terms of sleeping or restarting.

While the mouse cursor changing size may not sound like that big a deal, it's actually pretty disruptive. As Windows Latest observes, having a supersized cursor can make it fiddlier and more difficult to select smaller menu items in apps or Windows 11 itself.

And if you weren't aware of the mentioned workaround – to head into the Settings app, find the mouse size slider, and adjust it – you might end up rebooting your PC to cure the problem. And that's if a reboot does actually fix things, because, as some others have noted, restarting can cause the issue, too.

This was an irksome glitch, then, so it's good to hear that it's now apparently resolved with the latest update for Windows 11.