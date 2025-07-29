PlayStation's Project Defiant fight stick is officially called FlexStrike

The fight stick will pack mechanical switch buttons, PS Link support, and instantly swappable stick gates

It's set to launch sometime in 2026

PlayStation's Project Defiant fight stick finally has an official name, alongside brand new details and a vague release window.

A new PlayStation Blog post has revealed that Project Defiant is officially called the FlexStrike, and it's currently set to arrive sometime in 2026. The news comes right before Sony's own EVO 2025 fighting game tournament event in Las Vegas, where the FlexStrike will be on display (but not playable) for the first time.

FlexStrike will be compatible with both PS5 and PC, and it supports Sony's proprietary PlayStation Link wireless tech. Here, a PlayStation Link USB adapter can be used to hook up a compatible gaming headset - like the Pulse Elite or Pulse Explore earbuds - as well as up to two FlexStrike controllers for local play.

FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick - Features Trailer | PS5 & PC - YouTube Watch On

Like many of the best fight sticks, the FlexStrike will also be customizable to a degree. One really cool feature shown in the trailer (above) is a 'toolless' gate swap. By opening the non-slip grip at the bottom, players will be able to swap between square, circular, and octagonal gates on the fly with the joystick. This means you won't have to buy a separate joystick or gate, or use any additional tools to get the job done.

The controller has several amenities you'll find on other top fight sticks, including a stick input swap for menu navigation, and a lock switch that disables certain buttons (like pausing) for tournament play. The eight face buttons are also mechanical, which means they should register clicky, instantaneous inputs.

Lastly, players can use a DualSense Wireless Controller in tandem with the FlexStrike for menu navigation, not unlike what we see with the PlayStation Access controller.

PlayStation appears to be investing quite heavily in fighting game hardware and software. It's likely that the FlexStrike will launch around the same time as Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, published by PlayStation Studios and developed by Arc System Works; the team behind Guilty Gear Strive, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and many more of the best fighting games.

TechRadar Gaming will be very keen to deliver a verdict on the FlexStrike when it launches next year, so stay tuned for a potential review in 2026.