The Backbone Pro looks like almost everything that I would want from a follow up to one of the best mobile controllers

The new Backbone Pro mobile controller has been revealed

It comes with full-size thumbsticks and remappable rear inputs

It also has a unique wireless connectivity feature and up to 40 hours of battery life

Gaming peripheral maker Backbone has revealed the Backbone Pro, an all-new mobile controller.

The Backbone Pro is effectively a chunkier version of the existing Backbone One, but it is packed with additional features. This includes the incorporation of full-size thumbsticks and remappable rear buttons.

You will be able to remap every single button in the compatible Backbone app, creating tailored control profiles for your favorite games. The app has also been updated with new features, including an in-built retro game emulator.

Where the Backbone Pro sets itself apart from some of the best mobile controllers is in its unique wireless mode. In addition to the standard USB Type-C connector, the controller can be linked to phones, tablets, laptops, VR headsets, and smart TVs via Bluetooth.

According to the company, its FlowState Technology will allow the Backbone app to remember previous paired devices and switch between them with a tap.

In wireless mode, it offers up to 40 hours of play on a single charge.

Overall, it looks like a pretty formidable upgrade compared to the Backbone One. I'm a huge fan of the full-size thumbsticks of mobile controllers like the Razer Kishi Ultra, so I think that it could be a real game-changer here.

My only complaint is that the Backbone Pro does not appear to use Hall effect thumbsticks, which are highly regarded for their durability and accuracy and are found on much cheaper offerings from brands like GameSir.

The thumbsticks of the Backbone Pro do at least have anti-friction rings, which should help reduce the chance of wear.

The Backbone Pro is available today via the Backbone website, though official pricing is to be confirmed.