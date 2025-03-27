I'm not waiting for a dedicated Xbox handheld any longer thanks to the new Backbone One: Xbox Edition

The Backbone One: Xbox Edition has been revealed

It's a special variant Backbone One 2nd Gen mobile controller with an Xbox-inspired design

It costs $109.99 and will be available via the Backbone website and Best Buy Drops

Gaming peripheral maker Backbone has announced a new special edition variant of its Backbone One 2nd Gen mobile controller.

The Backbone One: Xbox Edition is, as the name would suggest, part of the brand's partnership with Xbox. It's set apart by its striking translucent green shell, which gives you a glimpse at the inner black PCB boards which seems particularly reminiscent of the nostalgic Crystal Green version of the original Xbox.

(Image credit: Backbone)

The controller's screenshot button has also been replaced with a new Xbox button, adorned with the brand's logo. It's a pretty striking design overall, though honestly, I would have preferred something with a few more changes. Adding the iconic blue, yellow, red, and green button colors from the Xbox Wireless Controller would have definitely improved the look and really helped sell that Xbox element.

The Backbone One is nevertheless an excellent fit for not only native mobile gaming in titles like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile or Zenless Zone Zero, but also Xbox Cloud Gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. I've been holding out for the long-rumored Xbox handheld console, but this could very fill that niche for me, especially given its relatively modest $109.99 asking price.

The controller may be a little bit tricky to get your hands on though, as it will only be available via the Backbone website and Best Buy Drops (part of the Best Buy mobile app).

