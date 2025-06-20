The new Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller might not look like the most exciting gamepad out there, but after using it for two weeks, I can confidently say that it's a big upgrade compared to its predecessor.

I was a huge fan of the old Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, too, finding it to be one of the most comfortable and practical controllers on the market. With features like a gyroscope for aiming in fast-paced Nintendo Switch games like Splatoon 2 and built-in amiibo support, it was the perfect fit for Nintendo's hybrid console.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller isn't a radical reinvention of the fundamentals that Nintendo established back in 2017 with that first iteration, and has many of the same features, but several tweaks and refinements improve the user experience substantially.

Whether you're currently weighing up if the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is worth the upgrade or just curious about what it can do, these are the six ways that it's simply better than the original.

1. The remappable buttons actually make it a "pro" controller

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When you pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller and wrap your hands around its grips, the first thing you're likely going to notice is the addition of two new inputs: GL and GR.

These are your typical remappable rear buttons that you might have already used on the likes of the more expensive Xbox Elite Series 2 or DualSense Edge, so nothing particularly groundbreaking, but still a very welcome inclusion at this lower price point.

If there was one problem with the original Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, it's that it didn't really live up to the "pro" name when most premium pads (and even some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers from other brands) came with this feature as standard. I'm glad that Nintendo has finally caught up, and it should hopefully help the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller stay competitive when third-party options hit the market.

They're surprisingly practical too, and have already improved my experience with Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition to give you just two recent examples.

In Cyberpunk, I set one to the reload key and the other to my healing items - allowing me to stay on top of my ammo and health more easily during hectic combat. In Hitman, I relied on GR to holster and unholster my firearms, finding it a lot quicker to access than the default binding on the D-pad.

2. It feels perfectly integrated with the new OS

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Sticking with those two new buttons for the moment, I also really appreciate how easy they are to rebind.

While most controllers rely on external software to tweak the important settings, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller offers this functionality directly in the console's Quick Settings menu (which is accessed simply by holding the Home button while you're in a game).

It's delightfully slick and helps the controller feel like a natural extension of the Nintendo Switch 2's operating system (OS) rather than a separate accessory like the original did.

The same can be said of the GameChat integration, which goes hand-in-hand with the controller's new C button. Hitting it gives you instant access to GameChat and is incredibly convenient if you want to start a new party or quickly mute your microphone while you're in one.

3. The new thumbsticks are oh so smooth

(Image credit: Future)

It's hard to describe just how the thumbsticks of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller feel in motion, but if I had to settle on something, I would go with smooth and velvety. They glide around in an incredibly slick motion, but still put up just enough resistance to be satisfying and precise.

I've never felt anything quite like it, which is no small feat given just how many controllers I've tested over the years. They definitely take some getting used to as you adjust to the foreign sensation, but I could never go back now.

The performance is absolutely perfect in a wide range of games, and I didn't experience any kind of finger fatigue even after using the controller for hours at a time.

The thumbsticks of the old Pro Controller weren't bad by any means, but they are simply nowhere near as nice as this

4. The controller has a great finish

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I'll level with you: I'm not a huge fan of the overhauled look of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

It's a sleek matte black paired with this strange, almost silvery white. It's distinctive, sure, but I don't understand why Nintendo didn't opt for a more exciting color like the red and blue used in the Joy-Con 2 controllers instead.

What I did fall in love with, however, is just how good the new materials are in the hands. The old Pro Controller had a very basic finish, with this semi-translucent face plate and textured grips that just felt like your average decent quality plastic. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, in contrast, is delightfully soft to the touch.

It's slightly rubbery, which makes it easier to grasp over extended periods without it digging into your palms. It's a far more pleasant material than the more rigid plastic found on the DualSense Wireless Controller or Xbox Wireless Controller, which are still two top-notch pads mind you.

This softness makes it seem durable too and I will hopefully make it a bit more resistant to shock. I haven't deliberately drop tested my Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, but I can say that it's held up remarkably well in the face of being stored loose in my rucksack and being tossed onto the sofa at the end of a play session so far.

5. There's finally a headphone jack

(Image credit: Future)

Yes, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller finally has its own headphone jack and it's an absolute game-changer if you like to play with wired headphones.

I hate having to fiddle with easy to lose dongles or finnicky Bluetooth connections, so usually rely on a pair of the superb Final VR500 gaming earbuds for most of my console gaming needs.

On the original Nintendo Switch, this wasn't possible when the console was docked as there was literally nowhere to plug them in. Now, I can simply stick them into the bottom of my controller like I would when using any other console.

It's great for GameChat, but also super useful for those times when you want to play something late at night without sound blasting out of your TV.