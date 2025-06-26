Forget the DualSense Edge – this modular pro controller is still my go-to PS5 gamepad

The PDP Victrix Pro BFG has been a mainstay of our guide to the best PS5 controllers over the years for a very good reason. In my eyes, it's easily among the best third-party controllers currently available for the console and presents a seriously compelling alternative to the Sony's own DualSense Edge.

Sure, the DualSense Edge might feel more premium in the hands thanks to some higher quality materials and has a much more familiar overall shape, but the Victrix Pro BFG is the absolute king of versatility and therefor a more practical choice. Whether you want to dive into some of the best fighting games or become more competitive in your favorite first-person shooter, the Victrix Pro BFG is perfectly suited for your needs with its range of specialist features.

I've been using the controller since late last year (the aesthetically pleasing Call of Duty edition to be precise) and it's become the go-to gamepad for my PS5 setup. Here are some of the most important reasons why.

The price is right

(Image credit: Andrew Khoroshavin from Pixabay)

Officially, the PDP Victrix Pro BFG retails for $179.99 / £179.99 which handsomely undercuts the $199.99 / £199.99 DualSense Edge.

That said, it's almost always available for significantly less thanks to frequent discounts throughout the year. At the time of writing, for example, it will set you back just £134.99 in the UK. It's not on sale in the US right now sadly, but I've seen it go similarly low in the past.

Don't get me wrong, the controller is definitely a good deal at its regular rate, especially when you consider its long list of features, but huge price cuts put it firmly in must-buy bargain territory.

You can mix and match

(Image credit: Future)

But what exactly are those features that are so compelling? Well the big draw here is the controller's modularity. The Victrix Pro BFG comes bundled with a little screwdriver, which can be used to quickly unscrew modules containing the face buttons and thumbsticks.

This allows for a level of customization that you simply don't get with any other controller. By default, the controller comes with a symmetrical layout like the DualSense - but this can be converted into an asymmetrical one by simply inverting one of the modules before screwing it back in.

Multiple spare D-pad modules are included, something that you simply don't get to change with the Edge. I like the flat, almost square shape that's fitted out of the box - but if you prefer a more circular concave design like that of the Xbox Wireless Controller, you can simply slot it on. I also find myself reaching for the conventional plus shape from time to time, especially if I'm about to dive into a platformer.

You can also swap out the thumbsticks, which isn't unusual in the pro controller space, but the ability to slot in octagonal thumbstick gates is rather unique and a big selling point if you're after a gamepad to use with fighting games where they are often preferred.

Yes, it's perfect for fighting games

(Image credit: Capcom)

On top of the octagonal gates, the PDP Victrix Pro BFG features a removable six button fight pad module. This replaces the tactile face buttons with slightly larger ones that are a bit easier to spam and removes the right thumbstick entirely in favor of two more shoulder buttons.

With this fitted, you have a controller with the exact same layout as something like the Hori Fighting Commander Octa - my previous pick for Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising and Mortal Kombat 1 before the Victrix Pro BFG entered my arsenal. Faster access to the shoulder buttons can be a huge advantage in games where those inputs are bound to blocking or special attacks, and is significantly better suited to the popular 'claw grip' hand positioning used by some experienced players.

The Victrix Pro BFG is never going to replace a fully fledged fight stick if you're really serious about the genre, but this option alone is a reason to choose it if you intend to play fighting games in a more casual. You're effectively getting two controllers for the price of one here.

Ideal for first-person shooters

(Image credit: Activision)

The PDP Victrix Pro BFG is also perfect for me as a huge Call of Duty fan, and is particularly well-suited to FPS games.

You get four remappable rear inputs, which can be programmed on the fly and are great if you want to be able to throw grenades or reload without taking your finger off the trigger. Speaking of the trigger, both here offer trigger locks - reducing the actuation time for quicker pulls in high octane moments.

The controller boasts some upgrades to its headphone jack too with three distinct audio profiles. Built-in support for 3D audio on PS5 even has the added bonus of making it a little bit easier to track the position of enemy footsteps relative to your location when you're using a pair of quality gaming earbuds.

All of this isn't to say that the Victrix Pro BFG still isn't a good fit for titles outside of the fighting game and FPS space. For some truly atmospheric single-player experiences, like The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, I've swapped back to the DualSense just for the added immersion of the haptic triggers and enhanced vibrations, but these instances are few and far between.

The battery is just way better

(Image credit: Sony)

I regularly manage to squeeze about 17 hours of use out of the PDP Victrix Pro BFG - just a little short of the 20 hour battery life claimed by the manufacturer. If you're a DualSense user, then you'll already know that this is a massive upgrade compared to that pad.

My DualSense is a few years old now, so has quite a worn out battery, and often needs to be topped up after about five hours of use. This is incredibly annoying, and means that I generally just keep it plugged in at all times to avoid the hassle. Even fresh out of the box, the DualSense lasts up to around 12 hours at best and still comes in significantly below in games with frequent vibration or trigger effects.

The battery life of the DualSense Edge is even more woeful - at just shy of six hours when it's brand new. This gets even worse with age, of course, leaving you with an expensive product that runs out of juice before the end of your gaming session. Why pay more for less?

I haven't had to think about battery life with the Victrix Pro BFG, which is a pretty massive compliment.