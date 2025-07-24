The latest PS5 firmware beta update will arrive in the coming months and include a new DualSense pairing feature

Sony has announced the new features for its latest PlayStation 5 beta firmware update, which includes simultaneous DualSense pairing across multiple devices.

The details were shared on PlayStation Blog, where Sony said that it believes enabling compatibility of its peripherals across multiple platforms "creates a more flexible and seamless gaming experience."

To further this effort, the latest beta update will preview a new feature that allows DualSense wireless controllers and DualSense Edge wireless controllers to be paired across multiple devices simultaneously, making it easier for players to switch between them without needing to pair each time.

"With this update, you can now register up to four devices simultaneously, and easily switch between them directly from your controller," Sony explained.

"For example, you can take your controller which you use with your PS5, then seamlessly switch connection to a PC to play PC games, or connect it to a smartphone to enjoy Remote Play from your PS5. With this enhanced flexibility, you can enjoy gaming more freely across multiple devices."

Sony also revealed a new Power Saver mode that, when enabled, allows supported PS5 games to run with lower power consumption and reduce environmental impact.

This is part of its Road to Zero environmental plan, and will appear as a new option in the PS5 settings menu when it's released.

This feature won't be in the latest beta update, which is set to release globally in the coming months, but Sony did say it will be available at a later date.