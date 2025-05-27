Sony's Days of Play sale kicks off tomorrow and will bring price cuts to the PS5 Pro, DualSense Edge, the PS5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 bundle, and a host of price cuts on accessories and games

Sony's Days of Play celebration will begin on May 28 and run to June 11

Offers for PS Plus members and discounts on PlayStation hardware, games, and accessories will be available during the event

A new PS5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 bundle has also been revealed

Sony's annual Days of Play celebration officially kicks off this week, bringing with it a plethora of promotional offers on games, PlayStation hardware, accessories, and exclusive bundles.

Running from May 28 to June 11, Sony has announced it will start Days of Play by offering new PlayStation Plus content, starting with a new batch of games for PS Plus members for the month of June, including NBA 2K25, Alone in the Dark, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, and Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

There will also be bonus titles for PS Plus Game Catalog and Classic Catalog, as well as new Game Trials across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Starting with the Game Catalog, players can expect Another Crab’s Treasure, Skull and Bones, Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, and Grand Theft Auto 3.

The Classics Catalog will receive Myst and Riven, meanwhile, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 for PS5 and Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 will be added to Game Trials, starting May 28.

In addition to new PS Plus games, from June 3 to June 11, players will be able to participate in the special PlayStation Tournaments for NBA 2K25. Competing in competitions each day will give players a chance to win prizes, including NBA 2K virtual currency and Days of Play-themed PlayStation Network avatars.

(Image credit: Sony)

For film fans, Sony will also be having a sale on PlayStation Productions movies throughout Days of Play on Sony Pictures Core. PS Plus members will also be able to enjoy 10% off movies store-wide on Sony Pictures Core as well as double discounts for limited-time Flash Sales dropping every few days throughout the celebration.

If those offers sound good, Sony is also offering a discount on a new or upgraded PlayStation Plus membership.

New members who join during Days of Play can save up to 33% on select 12-month memberships, and those who are currently subscribed to Essential or Extra can save 33% on the remainder of their membership when upgrading to PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra.

Sony has also revealed promotions for its PlayStation consoles, games, accessories, and gear that will be available at PlayStation Direct, participating retailers, and on the PlayStation Store.

There will also be a PS5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 bundle (Digital and Standard) available in the United States and Canada, starting at $399.99 / CAD$509.99, which will save buyers up to $119.99 / CAD$159.99 compared to buying the console and game separately.

You can check out the discounts below for other hardware and PS5 accessories.