The PlayStation Store Spring Sale is finally here and I've already seen huge discounts on Black Ops 6 and Baldur's Gate 3

It's finally spring! The grass is green, the weather is mild, and nature is coming to life. As gamers we don't care about any of that though, and would much rather turn our attention to the brand new PlayStation Store Spring sale, which kicked off earlier this week.

I'm a massive PlayStation fan and spend countless hours on my PlayStation 5 every week. I've had it since right around the launch period and have amassed a library of over 500 games, mostly picked up in sales like this one. This puts me in a position to guide you through the sale, highlighting games that I think are a good deal and explaining what exactly makes them worth your while.

There are some proper bargains this sale too, including discounts on mega hits like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Baldur's Gate 3. Lots of these games would also be a fantastic choice if you're on PS5 Pro, is a lot of the big ones offer great enhancements on the more premium console. Read on for my five top picks from the PlayStation Store Spring Sale, but first why not top of your PlayStation at the best prices in your region below?

1. Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

I'm going to kick things off with a big one: Baldur's Gate 3. This is by far one of the best role-playing games (RPGs) of the last decade, with incredible writing, loads of memorable characters, and hundreds of hours worth of things to do in a massive world that responds well to your decisions. I've played for almost a hundred hours personally and have still barely made a dent in the story, so if you love fantasy this will very likely become your next big obsession.

Released back in 2023, it was critically acclaimed and instantly shot to the top of sales charts. If you're one of those players who hasn't managed to get in on the hype just yet, then there's never been a better time to try it out. The game has received a near-constant stream of updates since its launch, adding major features like a photo mode, new animations, plenty of bug fixes, loads of playable subclasses, and much more. It was already a fantastic genre-defining game at launch, but now it's become even better.

Right now it's 20% off, taking its price down to only $55.99 / £46.49. Now don't get me wrong, that's still a fair packet to spend on a game - especially when other entries later on this list are below $10 / £10, but it is truly worth every cent and pretty excellent value given just how much you get. Already a fantastic looking game on PS5, it also benefits from a suite of PS5 Pro enhancements.

2. Mortal Kombat 1

(Image credit: WB Games / Netherrealm Studios)

Here's a great value fighting game for your consideration. The latest game in the Mortal Kombat series, Mortal Kombat 1 is a fantastic starting point if you're new to the genre. It was one of the first fighting games that I spent any significant time, mainly because of its brilliant story mode and many comprehensive tutorial systems. You don't need to worry about not knowing the plot of old games too, as this works very effectively a just standalone reboot.

On sale for only $16.49 / £14.84, it's another stunner too with bright, life-like graphics on PS5 or PS5 Pro and, of course, plenty of gore. The one thing to bare in mind here if you are a more experienced fighting game player is that the online community isn't very active these days and there are ongoing matchmaking issues. This could be a problem if you want to spend a lot of time brawling in multiplayer and don't want to have to face off against the same few people.

Still, I'm sure that there will be at least few new players on the way thanks to this brilliant discount, which takes the price all the way down to just $16.49 / £14.84 and at this price it's hard to complain too much about that anyway.

3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle

(Image credit: Activision)

The latest Call of Duty is always a reliable pick if you're after a good time and the newest instalment is part of the PlayStation Store Spring Sale. Set in the 1990s, the game's single-player campaign is basically a spy thriller, with espionage and strange conspiracies set against the backdrop of the Gulf War. If you've ever played a COD campaign, then you'll what to expect here: the best graphics on the market right now, explosive cinematic moments, and plenty of shooting.

Of course, Black Ops 6 also has a massive multiplayer component. Iconic modes like team deathmatch, kill confirmed, and free for all are here right alongside a wealth of new arrivals. While gunplay is quite similar to the previous entry, Modern Warfare 3, movement has been upgraded with a new system that lets you move in any direction you want - even you're not facing that way. It's a small change on paper, but can have a big effect on matches and means that even series veterans will have something to learn.

If that wasn't enough, there's also a brilliant co-op zombies mode. Its highly replayable and a delight with friends. Right now, we're just days away from the launch of Season 3 too - the game's third major post-launch update. Expect new maps and new guns, this is your chance to dive in before it drops.

The cross-gen bundle, which includes the game for both PS5 and PS4, is on sale for just $48.99 / £48.99. This is another PS5 Pro enhanced game to boot, so expect even better visuals on that machine.

4. Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

If you're looking to get the absolute most bang for your buck, I'd suggest picking up Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition for just $9.99 / £8.74. Although it's not quite as brilliant as some of the other games in the Fallout series, that's a very, very high bar to clear and it's still a good time. There's a robust character creator and plenty of freedom in the open-world, with no shortage of good side-quests to get stuck into and cool companions to recruit.

One of my favorite things to do is just explore the massive map. There are just so many hand-crafted little areas with their own interesting environmental storytelling. The combat is the best in the series too, with fluid gunplay, impactful melee weapons, and the options to gear up in a hulking power armor suit to smash through your foes.

Both PS5 and PS4 editions of this post-apocalyptic adventure are here, alongside all of the game's downloadable content. That means you're getting Automatron, Wasteland Workshop, Contraptions Workshop, Vault-Tec Workshop, Nuke-World, and Far Harbor. Although the Workshop additions are relatively minor, Far Harbor is absolutely brilliant and a must-play. It's basically its own self-contained little story, in a really atmospheric new area that is almost entirely separate from the main game.

Batman: Arkham Collection

(Image credit: Rocksteady Studios)

Three incredible games for just $5.99 / £4.99? I'm rounding off with a collection that should absolutely be on your radar. It packs the classic Batman: Arkham Asylum, its incredible sequel Batman: Arkham City, and then the final entry Batman: Arkham Knight together for one complete trilogy.

If you've never played any of the Arkham games before, it is basically the ultimate Batman experience. The first takes places in an overrun Arkham Asylum, with intricately designed environments that you explore with all of Batman's iconic tools. Although it first released in 2009, it's not a bad looking game today by any because it's got a unique, expressive and moody art style.

Arkham City then ups the ante by expanding the scope to a whole Gotham City block. You're free to explore and track down the infamous Riddler challenges (of which there are exactly 440), or pursue the main story for a thrill-a-minute battle against iconic villains like Bane, Poison Ivy, and the Joker. In my eyes, this is the absolute best instalment and, if you only intend to play one of the three, the one to go for.

Arkham City does stand out as the best looking, however. Released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, it was then rebuilt for PS4 and Xbox One and honestly looks like it could've released yesterday. Atmospheric weather effects, brilliant lighting, and imposing architecture make for the most gorgeous interpretation of the Gotham City setting that I've ever seen in a game.