Sega was Metacritic's highest-rated publisher of 2024 thanks to the critically acclaimed Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metacritic's annual publisher rankings crowns Sega as the highest-rated of 2024

Sega takes first place thanks to the successful launch of Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The publisher beat out Capcom and Sony

Sega was the highest-rated publisher of 2024, according to Metacritic's annual rankings.

Another year of video game releases has gone by, and with that Metacritic's 15th annual publisher rankings have officially been released, revealing Sega as the winner with a score of 325.5 points.

Sega is the first publisher to achieve Metacritic's first-place ranking three times, the first in 2016 followed by 2021, and it's all thanks to the several critically acclaimed role-playing game (RPG) releases we saw in 2024.

Those include the award-winning Metaphor: ReFantazio from Persona developer Atlas, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, which also got a Nintendo Switch launch, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Even though Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board didn't kick off like Sega's other titles, the publisher still beat out the likes of Sony, which had a great year with the release of Game of the Year winner Astro Bot and numerous PC ports.

For Metacritic's 2023 rankings, Capcom was crowned the highest-rated publisher, however, this year it falls behind Sega in second place by only a few points despite the successful launch of Dragon's Dogma 2.

With Monster Hunter Wilds making waves in its first week of release, it just surpassed 8 million units sold, Capcom has the potential to see a similar ranking or higher next year.

