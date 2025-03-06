The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann speaks on the possibility of The Last of Us Part 3: 'I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more'

Naughty Dog studio head Neil Druckmann says "don't be on" a third The Last of Us game

Druckmann doesn't know if there will be more, adding "This could be it"

The Last of Us director has previously revealed he had a "concept" for a third game that there could be "one more chapter to this story"

The Last of Us Part 3 might never happen, according to Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann.

Speaking in a recent interview with Variety ahead of the premiere of HBO's The Last of Us Season 2, Druckmann was asked about the possibility of there ever being another installment in the beloved franchise.

"I was waiting for this question," Druckmann said, sighing. "I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more of 'Last of Us.' This could be it."

The director's latest statement on the future of The Last of Us contradicts what he's previously said about the potential of there being "one more chapter to this story".

At the end of the Grounded 2: Making of The Last of Us Part 2 documentary, which was released last year, Druckmann spoke on the series finality, saying, "If we never get to do it again, this is a fine ending point. Last bite of the apple, the story's done."

However, he did mention that he has a "concept" that could be "as exciting" as both The Last of Us games.

"I've been just thinking about it, 'is there a concept there?' And for now years, I haven't been able to find that concept," he said at the time.

"But recently, that's changed, and I don't have a story, but I do have that concept that to me is as exciting as 1, as exciting as 2, is its own thing, and yet has this throughline for all three. So it does feel like there's probably one more chapter to this story."

Right now, Naughty Dog is working on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, the first single-player in a new franchise in development for PlayStation 5.