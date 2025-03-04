Sony is now issuing PS Plus compensation following the recent PSN outage
Five days of PS Plus has automatically been added to members' accounts
- PlayStation Plus users are now receiving compensation following last month's PSN outage
- After the almost 24-hour outage, Sony promised five additional days of PS Plus to members
- Members should now see the compensation added to their PlayStation accounts
PlayStation Plus subscribers are officially receiving compensation following the PlayStation Network outage last month.
In early February, PSN experienced an almost 24-hour outage, which meant PlayStation users were unable to play games online during this time.
After the issue was resolved, Sony confirmed that this was an "operational issue" with network services. It also announced that all PlayStation Plus members affected would automatically receive an additional five days of service free of charge as compensation, although it didn't say when this was to be issued at the time.
However, according to Push Square, the compensation is now officially rolling out as of March 4.
The publication found that the five days of service have now been added to the expiry date of its last PS Plus Premium payment, meaning other users should now be able to see the same thing on their own accounts.
To check if you've received the free compensation, you'll need to log in to the PS Store and navigate to the 'Subscriptions Management' tab. There you'll be able to see your next payment date and if the date reads five days after your most recent transaction, then the compensation has been added.
The PS Plus lineup for March 2025 has already been announced and includes Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, as well as one of the biggest role-playing games (RPG) of 2024, Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Members will be able to claim these games starting today until March 31, 2025.
You might also like...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 will finally let you play as a furry gunslinger
Assassin's Creed Nexus VR finally let me perform a leap of faith in virtual reality and I didn’t even throw up