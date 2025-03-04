Sony is now issuing PS Plus compensation following the recent PSN outage

News
By
published

Five days of PS Plus has automatically been added to members' accounts

A D-pad in the PlayStation Plus logo
(Image credit: Sony)
  • PlayStation Plus users are now receiving compensation following last month's PSN outage
  • After the almost 24-hour outage, Sony promised five additional days of PS Plus to members
  • Members should now see the compensation added to their PlayStation accounts

PlayStation Plus subscribers are officially receiving compensation following the PlayStation Network outage last month.

In early February, PSN experienced an almost 24-hour outage, which meant PlayStation users were unable to play games online during this time.

After the issue was resolved, Sony confirmed that this was an "operational issue" with network services. It also announced that all PlayStation Plus members affected would automatically receive an additional five days of service free of charge as compensation, although it didn't say when this was to be issued at the time.

However, according to Push Square, the compensation is now officially rolling out as of March 4.

The publication found that the five days of service have now been added to the expiry date of its last PS Plus Premium payment, meaning other users should now be able to see the same thing on their own accounts.

To check if you've received the free compensation, you'll need to log in to the PS Store and navigate to the 'Subscriptions Management' tab. There you'll be able to see your next payment date and if the date reads five days after your most recent transaction, then the compensation has been added.

The PS Plus lineup for March 2025 has already been announced and includes Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, as well as one of the biggest role-playing games (RPG) of 2024, Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Members will be able to claim these games starting today until March 31, 2025.

You might also like...

TOPICS
Demi Williams

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A PlayStation 5 (PS5) video game console at the Sony Group Corp. booth at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (Ceatec) in Chiba, Japan, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.
Sony explains massive PSN outage and details compensation – but many PlayStation gamers are still unhappy
A PS5 controller held up in front of a TV screen
PlayStation Network outage live updates – PSN is back and compensation announced
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
PlayStation Plus free games: here are the PS Plus games for March 2025
PlayStation Network
PSN is down – gamers left without their online fix as PlayStation Network outage is still ongoing after 12 hours
Sonic Colors
You will be able to claim a gigantic RPG and fan favorite Sonic game for free with PS Plus this month
PS Plus Collection logo
Sony to cut down on monthly PS4 PS Plus games from January 2026, citing number of PS5 players
Latest in Gaming
Pulchra Fellini in Zenless Zone Zero.
Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 will finally let you play as a furry gunslinger
A D-pad in the PlayStation Plus logo
Sony is now issuing PS Plus compensation following the recent PSN outage
Assassin&#039;s Creed Nexus VR.
Assassin's Creed Nexus VR finally let me perform a leap of faith in virtual reality and I didn’t even throw up
An armed man walks away from a muscle car
Rockstar acquires studio behind Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition upgrades and L.A. Noire re-releases
A screenshot of the party members from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 blends Western gaming sensibilities with JRPG panache, in 2025’s weirdest role-playing game
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #632)
Latest in News
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he signs an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.
US set to pause cyber-offensive operations against Russia - but CISA says it won't stop
Web DDoS attacks see major surge as AI allows more powerful attacks
Pulchra Fellini in Zenless Zone Zero.
Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 will finally let you play as a furry gunslinger
Two hands holding the Tecno Spark Slim phone
The world’s thinnest phone was just revealed, but a new iPhone 17 Air leak suggests it could be even slimmer
Polish space agency says it was hit by a cyberattack
The new limited edition Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses show a translucent design.
Ray-Ban and Meta just teased new limited-edition smart glasses – but they'll be in frustratingly short supply
More about gaming
Pulchra Fellini in Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 will finally let you play as a furry gunslinger
Assassin&#039;s Creed Nexus VR.

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR finally let me perform a leap of faith in virtual reality and I didn’t even throw up
Princess Tiana holding a frog in her hand and smiling in The Princess and the Frog.

Disney+ reportedly cancels plans to make an offshoot series of The Princess and the Frog, and that’s not the only streaming project it’s abandoning
See more latest
Most Popular
Princess Tiana holding a frog in her hand and smiling in The Princess and the Frog.
Disney+ reportedly cancels plans to make an offshoot series of The Princess and the Frog, and that’s not the only streaming project it’s abandoning
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he signs an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.
US set to pause cyber-offensive operations against Russia - but CISA says it won't stop
Two hands holding the Tecno Spark Slim phone
The world’s thinnest phone was just revealed, but a new iPhone 17 Air leak suggests it could be even slimmer
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Password Manager may be set to introduce a nuclear option for its Android app
Pulchra Fellini in Zenless Zone Zero.
Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 will finally let you play as a furry gunslinger
Web DDoS attacks see major surge as AI allows more powerful attacks
The new limited edition Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses show a translucent design.
Ray-Ban and Meta just teased new limited-edition smart glasses – but they'll be in frustratingly short supply
Polish space agency says it was hit by a cyberattack
OnePlus Watch 3
The OnePlus Watch 2 won't get Wear OS 5 until Q3 of this year, and the news for the OnePlus Watch 3 is even worse
A MacBook Air on the left, showing the macOS lock screen, and the iPad Air in two sizes on the left, showing an abstract wallpaper
New MacBook Air launch expected imminently – all the latest news and rumors live