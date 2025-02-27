You will be able to claim a gigantic RPG and fan favorite Sonic game for free with PS Plus this month

The PS Plus Monthly Games for March have been revealed

They include the latest Dragon Age game and Sonic Colors: Ultimate

They will be available from March 4 to March 31

Big news PlayStation gamers, your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for March have been revealed and they're some of the strongest we've seen yet.

Soon, PS Plus members will be able to head to the store and claim Dragon Age: The Veilguard for PlayStation 5 at no additional cost. This is honestly pretty incredible and something that I wouldn't have expected as the game only hit shelves four months ago.

It's a very meaty role-playing game (RPG) too, with a roughly 30 hour story and over one hundred hours of content if you want to complete everything. Our Dragon Age: The Veilguard review described it as "uplifted by a compelling cast of supporting characters, an impressively dynamic combat system, and gorgeous environments."

That's an awful lot of value right there, but that's not the only game up for grabs. You will also be able to get Sonic Colors: Ultimate for PlayStation 4 (also playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility), a remastered version of the fan-favorite Sonic game. It's not the longest experience out there as you launch through levels at high speeds (my playthrough clocked in at just over six hours in total), but it is highly replayable if you want to chase high scores.

Luckily, you will be able to dive into Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection once the credits roll too, as this is the third game free to claim this month. As the name would suggest, this is a retro collection with thirteen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games. Although not quite a remaster, the games have been updated with modern quality of life features like the ability to save whenever you want and a rewind function. The offer includes both a PS5 and PS4 version, so owners of either console will be able to play.

All three games will be available on March 4 and run until March 31, so make sure to mark your calendars. If you don't yet own a PS Plus subscription and don't want to miss out, you can see the very best prices in your region below.

