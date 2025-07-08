Amazon Prime Day has begun and Prime members can now claim four additional games for free

They include Marvel’s Midnight Suns , Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2 , Amnesia: The Dark Descent , and Football Manager 2024

Prime Day is running from July 18 through July 11

Amazon Prime Day 2025 has officially kicked off, and Prime Gaming members can now get their hands on a selection of free games to celebrate the occasion.

Starting July 8 through July 11, Amazon is hosting its annual Prime Day sale, offering exclusive deals and promotions to members, and for the first day of Prime Day, four bonus games are now available to claim throughout the month at no additional cost.

Those games include Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which first launched in 2022, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, and one of the best horror games of all time Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

Prime members can also claim Football Manager 2024 for a limited time during the event, from July 8 to July 11.

In addition to these games, Prime members can still claim the assortment of titles that were revealed last month ahead of Prime Day.

These six games include Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft, Saints Row 2, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Star Wars: Rebellion, TOEM, and Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition.

Starting July 17, Prime members can also claim the month's batch of free games, which includes Endless Space 2 Definitive Edition and Besiege: The Splintered Sea DLC, Venba, and I Love Finding Wild Friends Collector's Edition on July 24, and Heroes of Loot, which will be available to claim on July 31.

To secure these games, and the Prime Day offers, you just need to head to the Prime Gaming homepage, log in, and claim them.