Free games alert! Get Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, Saints Row 2, and more for nothing during Amazon Prime Day 2025

To celebrate Amazon Prime Day, Prime Gaming members can now claim six free games

Those games include the likes of Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft , Saints Row 2, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected , and more

Amazon Prime Day begins on July 8, but members can claim these titles now ahead of the event

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and to celebrate, Prime Gaming members can claim an assortment of free games leading up to the event.

The annual sale officially begins on July 8, but starting today through July 7, subscribers can claim six PC games, including Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft, Saints Row 2, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Star Wars: Rebellion, TOEM, and Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition.

These games are now available for platforms like the Amazon Games App and GOG, and can be claimed on top of the previously announced Prime Gaming titles for the month of June.

This collection includes Mordheim: City of the Damned, The Abandoned Planet, Station to Station and Death Squared, which can be claimed now.

Starting on June 19, Prime members can claim Dark Envoy and Fate: Undiscovered Realms, while Thief: Deadly Shadows, Jupiter Hell, and Gallery of Things: Reveries will be redeemable on June 26.

Amazon also revealed that more Prime Day offers for Prime members will be announced soon.

If you're looking to get in on the early sales, you can check out our coverage of the early Amazon Prime Day deals that are now live.

