Prime members can get $560 in free perks without spending a cent ahead of Prime Day

If you're a Prime member, I'm sure you already know that Amazon Prime Day 2025 is quickly approaching now, and it's sure to offer thousands of deals. What you might not know, however, is that your membership entitles you to other perks in the build-up to the mega sale. Even better still, these perks won't cost you a single penny.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've rounded up the best perks just down below and calculated the total value of these freebies. By my own calculation, they add up to $560 in total value - and I'm sure there are other ways to save, too.

They include things like free additional free trial months for services like Audible, Amazon Kindle Unlimited, and Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as free membership to Prime Gaming and GrubHub+. Some of these perks are really easy to miss so definitely consider them if you're already a member.

If you're not a member, note that you can sign up for a 30-day free trial at no extra cost today. That will get you access to not only these perks but also free delivery and access to any Prime Day exclusives that will crop up over Amazon Prime Day 2025, which is set to take place from July 8th to July 11th.

Today's best free Prime perks ahead of Prime Day 2025

US Deal Audible Premium Plus 3 month trial: was $44.85 at audible.com While the Premium Plus membership is active, you will receive one credit a month that can be used on any Audible audiobook. In addition to the heavily discounted subscription, customers who take advantage of this offer will benefit from a 30% discount on all audiobooks from the Audible store.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 month trial: was $35.97 at Amazon Kindle Unlimited is perfect if you read a lot of books or you can’t settle on just one genre. Sign up and you have ready access to a near never-ending supply of fiction and non-fiction, including biographies, self-help books, and foreign language novels. There are even audio books too although don’t expect the same quantity as you get with Audible.

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 month trial: was $43.96 at Amazon More into your tunes? You can also get a lengthy 4-month trial of Music Unlimited right now - Amazon’s premium music streaming service. Unlike the free tier or the basic Amazon Music Prime benefit, Music Unlimited provides ad-free listening, the ability to download songs for offline playback, and high-definition and spatial audio options. With over 11 million tracks, you're sure to be covered regardless of taste, too.

Amazon Prime gaming: get six games for $100 free

If you're a Prime member, you're already entitled to a free Prime gaming and Twitch subscription. There is an additional perk in the build-up to this year's Amazon Prime Day, however - six free games. The games in question here are slightly older titles from the Saints Row, Star Wars, and Tomb Raider franchises, but they all add up to a pretty hefty free gift. Check it out if you're a gamer!

Grubhub+ membership If you're a Prime member, you're automatically entitled to a free Grubhub+ membership. That's a saving of $120 per year on memberships, and if Amazon's marketing is to be believed, an average saving of $300 for most people on deliveries and such. Alongside free delivery and access to exclusive promotions, Prime members can also PRIME10 at checkout to get $10 off any order over $20 until July 7th!

Amazon Photos: get $15 credit when you upload

If you're a first-time user of Amazon Photos, here's a limited-time offer that’s worth checking out. Simply download the Amazon Photos app and upload at least one photo to your account, and you’ll receive a $15 Amazon credit to use on your next purchase of $30 or more. Once received, the $15 credit can be used on a wide range of eligible items sold by Amazon - including the upcoming Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Visa: $200 gift card on approval

More of a niche perk, but one that's potentially significant, Amazon is offering a juicy $200 gift card for new customers on its Prime Visa credit service. If you're a Prime member, this one is probably worth investigating since Amazon offers up to 7% cashback on Amazon purchases as well as other things like travel expensives, restaurants, and even gas purchases.

More early Prime Day deals you can pick up today

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon One of my favorite early Prime Day deals is Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's early Prime Day deal is a massive 62% discount and a record-low price.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon Amazon isn't done with Apple deals - the retailer has the latest entry-level iPad, now available at its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it features the powerful A16 chipset, making it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.

Insignia 42-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 42-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $119.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $866.99 now $699.99 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and Amazon has the 42-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.