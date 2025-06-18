It’s that time of year again with Amazon Prime Day 2025 coming up fast. Now a four-day event, it runs from July 8 to July 11 and promises to be huge. Right now, there are some great early Prime Day deals too. Today, you can get a Kindle Unlimited 3 month trial at Amazon for free.

The deal is one that often springs up ahead of Prime Day as is tradition, but it’s always one worth checking out. After all, how can you beat free? It's at the perfect time to ensure free reading across the whole summer too.

Kindle Unlimited is Amazon’s book-based subscription service with a huge library of books to check out - just like if you were looking at Netflix. It includes a selection of classics along with a much bigger library of newer titles. In particular, if you love crime or romance, you’ll love what’s here.

Today’s best Kindle Unlimited deal

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 month trial: was $35.97 at Amazon Kindle Unlimited is perfect if you read a lot of books or you can’t settle on just one genre. Sign up and you have ready access to a near never-ending supply of fiction and non-fiction, including biographies, self-help books, and foreign language novels. There are even audio books too although don’t expect the same quantity as you get with Audible.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 month trial: was £28.47 at Amazon In the UK, Kindle Unlimited has a plentiful supply of books, as well as some audio books. Adding onto that, UK subscribers also get access to a number of magazines such as BBC Science Focus, Runner’s World, and many of TechRadar’s sibling publications. It adds extra value to an already very tempting subscription.

Our Kindle Unlimited review summed it up as ideal for “voracious readers”. It “boasts over a million titles in its catalogue” with the option to “borrow up to 10 titles at a time”. You’ll never own the item but with three months to take a look at everything without paying a penny, that should be just fine. Just remember to cancel Kindle Unlimited ahead of the end of the trial if you don’t want to pay anything after three months.

To use Kindle Unlimited, you’ll need one of the best Kindles but there’s a wide range of options depending on your budget. Readers will wonder how they lived without a Kindle.

In predictable fashion, there are some great Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals around to keep costs down, while general Kindle deals are always tempting. This Kindle Unlimited deal is just one of the many early Prime Day deals happening at the moment with more to come in the lead up to the big event.