Early Prime Day deals are live - I've hand-picked the 25 best that I'd buy right now
Amazon Prime Day is coming... and you can shop early deals starting today
It's official. Amazon's 2025 Prime Day sale will take place from July 8 to 11, and with the announcement, the retailer has also revealed early deals that you can shop for right now. That's right, instead of having to wait for July 8, the retailer has early Prime Day deals available starting today
As TechRadar's resident Prime Day expert (I've covered the sale as a deals editor for seven years), I've gone through today's early offers and hand-picked the 25 best. I've selected highly-rated products and best-sellers from previous Prime Day sales, including Amazon smart home gadgets, vacuums, TVs, Apple devices, and home appliances. All of today's early Prime Day deals listed below offer impressive discounts and excellent value, which is why I recommend buying them now.
Below, I've listed Amazon's most popular sale categories if you want to jump straight to the site, followed by my pick of today's 15 best offers. I'll also be live-blogging Amazon's best early deals throughout the day, highlighting why I selected each item and breaking down everything else you need to know about this year's 2025 Amazon Prime Day sale.
The 25 best early Prime Day deals
I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.
Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.
Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug two-pack for just $18 - a must-have for this price. The smart plug allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.
Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $20 at the retailer today. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $29. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and it's on sale for only $24 ahead of Prime Day. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
You can also buy an Apple AirTag four-pack for $74.99
The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is always a customer favorite at past Prime Day sales. For just $26.97, you get four interchangeable blades, allowing you to chop, julienne, and slice your favorite veggies in a flash.
One of my favorite early Prime Day deals is Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.
Home appliances are a hot category on Prime Day, and last year, the Shark Navigator was a top seller. The upright vacuum works on both carpet and hard floors, featuring lift-away technology that allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach areas by simply lifting the pod.
Tineco vacuums are another Prime Day favorite, and Amazon has the top-rated iFloor 3 cordless wet-dry vacuum combo on sale for $199.90. The Tineco vacuums and washes hard floors in one step, handling both wet and dry messes in a single sweep.
Another impressive early Prime Day Apple deal is the top-selling Apple Watch Series 10 for a record-low price of $299. The smartwatch features upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, a depth gauge, and a new design with the most advanced display.
One of our favorite Android smartwatches at the moment, we rate the Galaxy Watch 7 for its health and fitness tracking and beautiful AMOLED display. Today's discount at Amazon brings a massive $100 upfront discount on the slightly larger 44mm size, which is a fantastic deal for one of the better smartwatches you can buy right now.
Amazon isn't done with Apple deals - the retailer has the latest entry-level iPad, now available at its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it features the powerful A16 chipset, making it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.
Dyson vacuums are consistently best sellers during holiday sales, such as Prime Day, and Amazon has a $120 discount on the highly rated V8 Plus model. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB MacBook Air, which brings the price down to a record low. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.
The excellent Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has just hit a brand new record-low price at Amazon. With a powerful chipset, excellent camera array, and expansive 6.7-inch display, the Galaxy S25 is a great all-rounder for most people. With this price cut, it's arguably one of the best value flagships on the market, too. Check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus review for an in-depth overview of this device.
This sub-$2,000 deal for the EOS R6 Mark II is a record-equalling low price for one of the best mirrorless hybrid cameras of 2023. Our Canon EOS R6 II review awarded this excellent model an impressive four and a half stars out of five, praising its autofocus, ISO handling, and burst shooting, so it's an easy recommendation with this deal at Amazon.
Save $100 on the latest Hero Black action camera from GoPro. Despite dropping to under $300 at the end of last year, this is the next best price it's ever been. Given that it's a limited-time deal, we recommend moving quickly if you're looking to up your game and capture breathtaking shots like never before.
Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 42-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $119.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and Amazon has the 42-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $179.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.
If you're looking for a larger budget display, Amazon has Roku's 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $399.99—an incredible price. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.
I'm TechRadar's lead for US deals and TV discounts, and I've been doing this for the last seven years. I have a lot more experience than that, though – I've worked in ecommerce for 11 years. No one has combed through more deals than I, I promise you.
Prime Day 2025 will be a four day event
Amazon has just officially announced that Prime Day 2025 will be a four-day event for the first time ever. Usually, Prime Day events run over two days, so it's a pretty significant change overall. On the plus side, it gives shoppers more time to browse, but it does also mean that you'll be hanging around at the retailer on the off-chance another deal drops.
Welcome to today's live coverage of everything Amazon Prime Day. The retailer officially announced the dates, July 8 to 11, and while the July start date was expected, Amazon's Prime Day sale is no longer a 48-hour event. Amazon's 2025 event will now take place over four days, offering four days of deals.
While we wait for the July date, Amazon has released early Prime Day deals with its announcement. I've reviewed all the early offers, and I'll be sharing my top picks for TVs, vacuums, smart home gadgets, tablets, AirPods, and more.
Keep in mind that while Amazon's official Prime Day requires a Prime membership, today's deals are for everyone. Happy shopping.