Early Prime Day deals are live - I've hand-picked the 25 best that I'd buy right now

It's official. Amazon's 2025 Prime Day sale will take place from July 8 to 11, and with the announcement, the retailer has also revealed early deals that you can shop for right now. That's right, instead of having to wait for July 8, the retailer has early Prime Day deals available starting today



• Shop Amazon's full early sale



As TechRadar's resident Prime Day expert (I've covered the sale as a deals editor for seven years), I've gone through today's early offers and hand-picked the 25 best. I've selected highly-rated products and best-sellers from previous Prime Day sales, including Amazon smart home gadgets, vacuums, TVs, Apple devices, and home appliances. All of today's early Prime Day deals listed below offer impressive discounts and excellent value, which is why I recommend buying them now.



Below, I've listed Amazon's most popular sale categories if you want to jump straight to the site, followed by my pick of today's 15 best offers. I'll also be live-blogging Amazon's best early deals throughout the day, highlighting why I selected each item and breaking down everything else you need to know about this year's 2025 Amazon Prime Day sale.

The 25 best early Prime Day deals

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $8.49 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini: was $19.99 now $18.49 at Amazon Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug two-pack for just $18 - a must-have for this price. The smart plug allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $20 at the retailer today. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $29. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $26.97 at Amazon The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is always a customer favorite at past Prime Day sales. For just $26.97, you get four interchangeable blades, allowing you to chop, julienne, and slice your favorite veggies in a flash.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon One of my favorite early Prime Day deals is Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Home appliances are a hot category on Prime Day, and last year, the Shark Navigator was a top seller. The upright vacuum works on both carpet and hard floors, featuring lift-away technology that allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach areas by simply lifting the pod.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Another impressive early Prime Day Apple deal is the top-selling Apple Watch Series 10 for a record-low price of $299. The smartwatch features upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, a depth gauge, and a new design with the most advanced display.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $329.99 now $229.99 at Amazon One of our favorite Android smartwatches at the moment, we rate the Galaxy Watch 7 for its health and fitness tracking and beautiful AMOLED display. Today's discount at Amazon brings a massive $100 upfront discount on the slightly larger 44mm size, which is a fantastic deal for one of the better smartwatches you can buy right now.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon Amazon isn't done with Apple deals - the retailer has the latest entry-level iPad, now available at its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it features the powerful A16 chipset, making it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Dyson vacuums are consistently best sellers during holiday sales, such as Prime Day, and Amazon has a $120 discount on the highly rated V8 Plus model. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB MacBook Air, which brings the price down to a record low. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999 now $799 at Amazon The excellent Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has just hit a brand new record-low price at Amazon. With a powerful chipset, excellent camera array, and expansive 6.7-inch display, the Galaxy S25 is a great all-rounder for most people. With this price cut, it's arguably one of the best value flagships on the market, too. Check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus review for an in-depth overview of this device.

GoPro Hero 13 Black: was $429.99 now $329 at Amazon Save $100 on the latest Hero Black action camera from GoPro. Despite dropping to under $300 at the end of last year, this is the next best price it's ever been. Given that it's a limited-time deal, we recommend moving quickly if you're looking to up your game and capture breathtaking shots like never before.

Insignia 42-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 42-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $119.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $866.99 now $699.99 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and Amazon has the 42-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

Roku 65-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a larger budget display, Amazon has Roku's 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $399.99—an incredible price. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.