The best Amazon Kindle deals in March 2018

What makes a good Kindle deal?

If this is your first Kindle, you'll be wanting to know - how do you tell a good Kindle deal when you see one? Luckily, there are so many good ones out there it's pretty easy!

The early Kindle ereaders don't have LCD screens or powerful internal components which means they're usually a lot cheaper than tablets and phones. The lack of a glass screen is fantastic for glare-free reading though and an immediate improvement over using the Kindle app on your phone or tablet.

The Kindle Voyage normally has a price of about US$220/£170/AU$299 so if you can get it for cheaper than that you're onto a winner. After that, there isn't a huge difference in features so it all depends how much you want to spend. If you can find the Kindle Paperwhite for under US$120/£110/AU$169 you're getting a good price, while the Kindle 2016 model (which has all but disappeared from Australian stores) has a fairly static price of US$80/£59, but every now and then it dips lower. With the new Kindle Oasis model arriving recently, we may see the older models' prices drop soon.

For the tablets, the best thing to do is just work out how much you want to spend and pick up the model that sits closest to your budget. The HDX models are the good ones so do go for one of those if you can.

What do 'Special Offers' mean on the Kindle listings?

When looking at a Kindle ereader listing, whether it's on Amazon's website, or on a different retailer's site, you'll often see 'includes special offers' in the title or item description. Choose without special offers and the price will jump up £10/US$20.

Essentially, these Special Offers act as Amazon-based screensaver-style advertisements on your Kindle device. So when you pop your Kindle on from sleep mode you'll see an ad for a book on Amazon's Kindle store, or maybe a third party ad.

Annoying right? Actually, I opted for with Special Offers (I do love a cheap deal), and it's not bothered me one bit. You can swipe the ad away easily (no trying to find the tiny X icon here) and get on with your reading straight away. When in sleep mode, the ads cycle on the screen, but they're not illuminated and they don't seem to consume any power. They don't slow anything down when powering on the device after shutdown either.

Seeing as they don't interfere with the experience at all, I'm glad I didn't spend the extra £10 to block them. Hey, some of them (sales ads etc) have been worth clicking through to. If you really don't like them though, you can always pay the difference at a later date to get them removed. So we'd opt for the cheaper 'includes special offers' option first.

Kindle Paperwhite deals

The best standard Kindle ever is a value-for-money winner

The 6th generation Kindle Paperwhite is the best standard Kindle yet, it's the most cost effective ereader on the market and it easily beats the Kobo Aura on performance and design. Unlike the cheaper model, this one comes with screen lighting. Amazon has managed to create a fast e-ink tablet with inventive reading apps. You can lookup words in the dictionary without leaving your page, or even flick through any relevant Wikipedia entries for most words or terms. The latest version's screen is now just as good as the more expensive Voyage model. As far as value for money goes, this is the one to beat.

Amazon Kindle (2016) deals

The new 2016 Kindle (also known as the 'All-New Kindle' and ‘Kindle Touch 2016’ in Australia) is the updated version of the entry level Kindle last released in 2014. If you want the cheapest option, this is the one you should go for as the 2014 version has been discontinued and any deals you see are probably for preowned or refurbished units. With prices starting around £60/US$80/AU$109 you're getting a bargain. The 2016 model is also available in white (the 2014 was black only), it's lighter, thinner, has double the RAM speed and double the storage capacity at 4GB. The lack of a lit screen is the only thing holding it back really.

Kindle Oasis deals

The luxury waterproof ereader you've been waiting for?

The reinvigorated all-new Kindle Oasis costs US$249/£229/AU$389 for the cheapest Wi-Fi version. This is an upgrade over the older Oasis (which is no longer available) and a huge improvement. It's 15% cheaper, bigger and also the first waterproof kindle, arguably justifying the top end price-tag. The Kindle Oasis is also the first kindle to support Aubidle audio books, although you'll need a pair of bluetooth wireless headphones to use this feature as there's no built-in speaker or 3.5mm headphone port. This new Kindle ereader's 7-inch screen makes it the largest in the current Kindle range and tempting for readers wanting to view a larger page, meaning you won't have to turn pages as often. The page turn buttons are given a wider bezel on the side than the Kindle Voyage, making it easier to hold one-handed - the screen will flip over to accommodate left-handed readers too. The considerably cheaper Voyage and Paperwhite models are excellent alternatives and feature the same screen resolution. That larger screen and waterproofing for peace of mind are pretty tempting though.

Kindle Voyage deals

A modest improvement over the Paperwhite

The Voyage used to be the most expensive Kindle around before the Oasis arrived, but at least we're seeing the price drop now. Amazon's Voyage is still one of the best ebook readers available. It's more compact than most other Kindles and the screen is sharper than the standard Kindle. Although, the latest version of the far cheaper Paperwhite now comes with the same 300ppi screen, leaving this model looking a tad overpriced by comparison. Modest improvements on the Voyage include a flush display making the device easier to keep clean, adaptive screen lighting for easier lighting adjustments and additional page turning buttons.

Amazon tablet deals

Want something a bit more advanced than a Kindle ereader? If your needs are a bit more media-intensive as you want a handheld device for gaming, viewing movies (especially on Amazon Prime) and browsing the web, an Amazon tablet could be for you. Naturally, there's a Kindle app, but the glass screen can be a hindrance for extended reading sessions.

Australian readers should note that these Fire tablets aren't available Down Under.

Amazon Fire 7 deals

Amazon's most popular Fire tablet

Sitting at the budget end of Amazon's Kindle tablet range, the Fire 7 is generally the cheapest of the lot as it doesn't have a HD screen. Amazon has just refreshed the Fire 7 range though and it now comes with Alexa, the virtual assistant from the Amazon Echo devices. You can also have different profiles - some for the kids - through Amazon FreeTime.

Amazon Fire HD 8 deals

The All-New Amazon Fire HD 8 is an improved beast

For this low price, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the best tablets around, especially if you're happy to jump into Amazon's ecosystem. Mobile gamers will appreciate the improved tech inside the more recent versions as it comes with more storage, 50% more RAM and a 1.3GHz processor. Better yet, the 2017 edition seen below now comes with integrated Alexa - the excellent virtual assistant from the Amazon Echo range. You're not paying any more for the privilege either, so we'd only recommend the latest version.

Amazon Fire HD 10 deals

The All-New Amazon Fire HD 10 is a much-needed upgraded

The new and improved Fire HD 10-inch tablet finally joins Amazon's other Fire tablets with the 'All-New' treatment. This is good news for buyers as this replacement is cheaper than the scant few deals available for the old Fire HD 10.

The cheapest model now comes with 32GB of storage instead of 16GB, has a clear full HD 1080p screen and has twice as much RAM to run even faster than before. All this and the RRP comes in at just £149/$149. The headline feature though is the introduction of the voice-controlled Alexa app (one and the same as the Echo devices) to the tablet.

We're a bit sad to see the old aluminium body go, as it looks a little less premium with the plastic finishes (black, red and blue available at launch so far). But seeing as we'd be putting a protective cover on it anyways, it doesn't really make any difference when we think about it.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition

Got tech-hungry children, but don't want them to get their grubby mitts on your tablet or phone all the time? The Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablet could be the answer. In addition to enhanced durability (look at the size of that housing), it also comes with a two-year guarantee, which covers the tablet -even if the kids break it- no questions asked. There are plenty of software safeguards too, such as making sure they can only watch appropriate content online, adjustable screen-time limits and access to loads of age-appropriate games.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

Bigger and better than the Fire 7 Kids. You're getting a larger screen with HD visuals. The sound is better too as the mono speaker has been banished for Dolby Atmos and dual stereo speakers. The battery has been boosted up to around 12 hours, compared to the eight offered by the smaller model and you get 32GB of storage instead of 16GB. You're still getting that same tough build quality and two year guarantee too. Come on, don't make your child grow up with SD visuals. Doesn't everyone deserve HD, even if they are going to smear jam all over it and throw it around a bit?

