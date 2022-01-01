The best January sales 2022: A-Z of top retailers

There are hundreds of January sales now live and available to shop online, with thousands of great new year deals on everything from TVs to mattresses.

Below, you can find our list of the best January sales, plus a handy A-Z retailer index further down the page that lists all the promotions each store is currently running. You can either browse the glossary alphabetically or go straight to the store you want using the jump links.

So what are the best deals we've seen? Well, there's up to up to 55% off the Echo Dot, TVs and laptops (opens in new tab) at Amazon; 50% off home, electricals and cookware (opens in new tab) at John Lewis, and the Emma mattress is half price (opens in new tab) too (we think it's the best mattress in the UK).

But there's loads more. Whether you're looking for fashion or fitness items, we've got you covered with our pick of the best early January sales.

January sales: A-Z of retailers

Here are the best retailers to shop during the January sales. We've included a mini-review of each one to let you know what's in the sale.

A

(opens in new tab) Abercrombie & Fitch (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Abercrombie & Fitch features a huge selection of both men's and women's fashion as well as the Fierce fragrance line. Right now, savings are generally ranging between 30 to 30% off but the retailer is offering a flat discount of at least 15% site wide, plus free delivery on orders over £75. View today's sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Adidas (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Adidas launched its end of year sale early, with up to 50% off men, women and kids' sportswear. Trainers, tees and hoodies are up to half price, and there's up to 50% off running shoes (opens in new tab), tracksuits and leggings, just in time for any fitness-related new year resolutions. Accessories, too, have huge discounts: bags, beanies, baseball caps - there's loads to browse. View full sale (opens in new tab) - Men's (opens in new tab) - Women's (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Affordable Mobiles (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

If you're after the latest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device, you'll be able to score a generous contract from the likes of EE, O2, Vodafone, and Three at Affordable mobiles. Not only that, but you can also score cheaper contracts on older models and pick up refurbished units here as well. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Amazon (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Amazon's massive range of categories and next-day Prime delivery means it's an excellent place for grabbing super cheap tech, homeware, kitchen accessories, and more this year. There's up to 50% off Alexa-enable devices like Fire Sticks, plus big discounts on everything from Shark cordless vacuums to Le Cruset cookware, fashion and fitness items, food and booze. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) AO (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

AO.com doesn't quite have the big brand recognition of Amazon or Currys, but its inventory of appliances, TVs, and cheap laptops is absolutely vast. It's also partial to offering very, very competitive sales indeed - including today's Winter Deals event. Just a quick glance reveals a few great sales on Shark vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab), LG large appliances (opens in new tab), cheap laptops (opens in new tab), and Ninja Foodi multicookers (opens in new tab). View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Asos (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

The Asos end of season sale landed early this year - on Christmas Day, in fact. As expected, this year's savings range all the way up to 70% the retailer across a range of major fashion brands and labels. Covering both men's and women's clothing, this is easily one of the biggest fashion sales of the year. Popular brands on sale include Nike, Adidas, New Balance, FCUK, to name just a few. View full sale (opens in new tab)



B

(opens in new tab) B&Q (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

B&Q's physical stores are closed on Boxing Day but it's Boxing Day sale is already live. There's 20% off kitchens and bathrooms, tiles and power tools, and big discounts on everything from paint and indoor lighting to flooring and wallpaper. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Base.com (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Base is your home for all things cheap entertainment. From cheap games to smart home devices, PC peripherals to Blu-Rays there's plenty to get your hands on here and a range of sales live at the moment as well. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Boohoo (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Boohoo's Boxing Day sale cuts up to 80% off women and men's fashion. There are tops for under £5, dresses for under £10, and a wide range of discounts on coats, shoes and accessories. Boohoo is less brand-focused, but there's a good range of categories to browse. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Box (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

From smart home devices to electric scooters there's plenty of gadgets up for grabs in what Box calls its biggest ever Boxing Day sale. There's also a good selection of laptop deals on the shelves, starting from £199 (opens in new tab), so if you're after a cheap machine (or a stacked gaming PC (opens in new tab)) you'll be served well here. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) BT (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

BT's tech shop is stocked full of the year's hottest items, from the Nintendo Switch to AirPods Pro. We usually see pretty competitive prices from BT all year round, which means you'll find some excellent offers here come the Boxing Day and January sales. View full sale (opens in new tab)



C

(opens in new tab) Carphone Warehouse (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Carphone Warehouse is rebranding to become part of Currys this year but that doesn't mean you won't be able to score a new contract on a shiny iPhone or Samsung. Carphone Warehouse's wide selection of phone contracts or SIM-only deals will help you set that right. Not only that, but you can save on accessories, tablets, and TV and broadband packages as well. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) CDKeys (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Looking to get some cheap games for your new console? CDKeys is a well-recognised seller of PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC codes. With regular sales, you can often pick up some pretty cheap titles, especially if you're buying for a new Windows machine. We'd particularly recommend today's prices on Cyberpunk 2077 (opens in new tab), Humankind (opens in new tab), Overcooked 2 (opens in new tab), and Stellaris (opens in new tab). View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Chitter Chatter (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Chitter Chatter often has some of the best phone contract prices on the market, collecting offers from 3, EE, and Vodafone to help you switch your provider for less. 2021's event is bringing a range of great savings on the latest iPhones, Galaxy S21's, and Google Pixels - plus the retailer is also throwing in free data allowances on select contracts. View full sale (opens in new tab)



D-F

(opens in new tab) Disney (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

There's up to 30% off Disney toys, ornaments and clothing in the Disney sale. Fancy dress, stationery, toys, rucksacks and Disney+ (opens in new tab) subscriptions - there's lots to browse, with discounts on toys from all the big-name films including Frozen, Aladdin, Little Mermaid and more . View full sale (opens in new tab)



E

(opens in new tab) Ebay (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

You can find pretty much anything under the sun on eBay, and with plenty of high street retailers like Currys and Argos offering cheaper stock on the marketplace site, the face of eBay has certainly changed over the years. You'll find an eBay Money Back Guarantee in place, as well as regular site-wide discount codes. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Ebuyer (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

If you're looking to pick up some cheap PC gaming components, accessories, or pre-built rigs and laptops, Ebuyer's Boxing Day and January sale should work well in your favour. Components, like SSDs, are seeing huge discounts of up to 40% right now but you'll also find discounts on monitors, pre-build gaming desktops, gaming chairs, and tons of peripherals too, View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) EE (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

The UK's fastest network not only offers up excellent phone contracts on the latest handsets, but we also regularly see discounts on top accessories like Samsung Galaxy tablets, AirPods, and smartwatches as well. Right now the network is also offering unique perks like hard-to-get PS5 consoles for fully signed up customers. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Evans Cycles (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Evans Cycles' Boxing Day sales are now live and include a huge clearance sale on quality bikes - including brands like GT, Specialized, and Cannondale. If you already have a sweet ride, then also check out today's great prices on clothing and cycling accessories. Fitness trackers, lights, and muscle massagers are also on sale here, making this a one-stop-shop for cycling fans. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Eve Sleep (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Eve has cut up to 40% off its leading mattresses in its winter sale. There's 35% off the popular Eve Original Hybrid - a medium firm mattress and a great option for anyone who overheats at night - taking it down from £699 to £454 for a double. There's also 20% off toppers, cots and bed frames, and bedding starts from £16. View full sale (opens in new tab)



F

(opens in new tab) Fitness Superstore (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

While it's up in the air whether we'll face another lockdown in the new year, it's never a bad idea to spruce up the home gym. If you're already thinking ahead to starting the new year with a healthier lifestyle, Fitness Superstore is an excellent place to start looking for some new gear. From home exercise machines to weights and boxing equipment, there's plenty on offer here and regular clearance sales as well. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Fonehouse (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Fonehouse is a well-trusted online phone store, with regular discounts on everything from the cheapest Samsung devices to the latest iPhones. Not only that, but you can also take advantage of an excellent upgrade scheme to trade in your old devices. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Footasylum (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

This retailer launched its expanded Winter Sale on Christmas day this year, offering huge savings of up to 60% on everything from trainers to accessories. If you're a fan of your sportswear or sports fashion, then you'll find a ton of discounts on Nike, Adidas, Puma, and quite a few lesser known brands right here. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Furniture Village (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

If you're looking to renovate the house for the new year, you'll find a massively expanded clearance sale running throughout late December / early January at Furniture Village. You'll find living room, dining room, bedroom and bathroom furniture, fittings, and accessories here. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Fortnum & Mason (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Luxury London-based store Fortnum & Mason is best known for its premium food hampers - think Champagne, quail's eggs and smoked salmon - but it also sells high-end beauty products, clothing, accessories, and homeware. Its Winter sale has been ongoing for a while now and includes some fantastic seasonal food hall reductions (opens in new tab) to browse. View full sale (opens in new tab)

G

(opens in new tab) Game (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

There's up to 50% off consoles, games, accessories and gaming chairs in the Boxing Day and January sale at Game, with plenty of discounts on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC gear. Plus, we do sometimes see sales on digital product codes here as well - perfect if you need a new PS Plus or Game Pass subscription. Note, there's a PS5 restock currently live at this retailer (opens in new tab). Pre-order a console or bundle right now for a late January delivery date. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Google (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

The Google Store itself isn't known for great value all the time but unlike Apple it does have the occasionally great seasonal sale. Today's Boxing Day sale is now live and features some fantastic prices on Nest smart home gadgets, Chromecasts, and Nest Doorbells. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) GO Outdoors (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

You can save well over half price on a massive range of outdoor clothing, boots, backpacks, and tents at Go Outdoors in the Boxing Day and January sales. If you can't wait to get back into the great outdoors, this is the perfect chance to stock up on essentials during the quieter season. Just a quick glance at the sales page shows well known brands such as Rab, Regatta, Berghaus, and Salomon. View full sale (opens in new tab)



H

(opens in new tab) H&M (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

It's hard to find a fashion retailer with a bigger inventory than the well-known H&M. Its Boxing Day and January sale is now live sitewide, which means you can get savings of up to 50% on men's (opens in new tab), women's (opens in new tab), and kid's (opens in new tab) fashion. Also available is a wide selection of deals on H&M's own home (opens in new tab) and beauty (opens in new tab) ranges.



View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Habitat (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

Whether you're redecorating the bedroom or the living room, you'll find some excellent discounts on everything from sofas to bedding over at Habitat. It's early days right now, with savings of up to 30% available on select home and furniture deals. We've seen discounts of up to 50% at this retailer before, so it could be there's more deals to follow over the next week or so. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Halfords (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

There's discounts on everything from electric bikes and scooters to cycling clothing and screen wash now in the Halfords sale. If you're planning on getting back on your bike soon, its a great place to seek out some cheap accessories and repair gear. You'll also find plenty of price drops on car accessories and essentials. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Harrods (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

You'll find up to 50% off luxury fashion, homeware, and beauty items in the winter sale at iconic department store Harrods. Coffee machines, kitchen equipment, bedding, tableware, decor and more are up to half price (opens in new tab), plus a couple of price cuts on some big-name designer brands (opens in new tab). View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) HP (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

The HP Boxing Day sale is up and running with 20% off laptops and monitors, 10% off desktops and discounts on everything from printers to VR headsets - there's a wide range of wireless discounts too. Discounts can be also found on this retailer's range of gaming laptops (opens in new tab) too, although it's mostly on the premium (pricey) stuff right now. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Hughes (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

Online retailer Hughes offers a massive range of electronics and appliances at some excellent prices. Whether you're after a TV, fridge-freezer, some new headphones, or a vacuum the widespread savings across the site are likely to offer up a fantastic deal. View full sale (opens in new tab)



I

(opens in new tab) IWOOT (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

From gifts to homeware, art prints to tech gadgets, IWOOT has a massive selection on its shelves. A quick glance at today's Boxing Day sale at the retailer yields some great prices on in-demand items like LEGO sets and electric scooters. Not only that, but click and collect is available, with free UK delivery over £30 as well. View full sale (opens in new tab)



J-L

(opens in new tab) Jacamo (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

Jacamo has expanded its range from men's fashion to include tech, gaming, and grooming products as well. That means you may find discounts on the latest iPads sitting next to Adidas trainers. Of particular note, however, is the retailer's end of season sale (opens in new tab) on men's clothing, which has some great prices on fleeces, coats, and tops - perfect for the winter. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Jack Wills (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

If you're on the hunt for some clothes for the new season, Jack Wills 50% off December sale is a fantastic choice. Both Men's and Women's fashion is discounted today, so definitely check it out if you're in need of some new threads this December and January. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) JD Sports (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

One of the biggest sports retailers in the UK, JD Sports is a great choice if you're looking for a discount on brands like Adidas or North Face. It's Boxing Day and January sale is now live and has savings of up to 50% on select fashion and accessory items. That means you may find those perfect trainers after all, and save some cash while doing so. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) John Lewis (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

The headline categories of John Lewis' fantastic winter sale include 50% savings on homeware, women's fashion, lighting, and cookware. There's also 30% off bedding, beauty and sports gear, and 40% off men's clothing. Plus, there are also a ton of great deals on electronics (opens in new tab) right now, including reduced to clear prices (opens in new tab) on Apple iPads, Watches, and iPhones. Phew, that's a lot of deals. View full sale (opens in new tab)



K

(opens in new tab) Kaleidoscope (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

This retailer is mostly known for its excellent clearance deals on own-brand fashion but it's 60% off Boxing Day deals are also being extended out to home and beauty products too today. You'll also find the odd deal on garden decor, as well as some cheap prices on useful electronics like straighteners or wireless earbuds. View full sale (opens in new tab)



L

(opens in new tab) Laptops Direct (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

Laptops Direct may specialise in computers and accessories, but it's also a fantastic retailer for bagging a bargain on things like consoles, smart home, and Apple products. Right now, its Boxing Day sale is in full swing and offering savings of up to 30% on super cheap laptops, printers, tablets, desktops, and useful peripherals like keyboards and mice. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Lakeland (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

If your kitchen's looking a bit worse for wear after the Christmas rush, you could always treat yourself to some discounted accessories and equipment in the Lakeland Boxing Day and January sale. From baking ingredients and utensils to cooking accessories, you'll find an excellent supply of deals with discounts of up to 50% here. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Lego (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

The official Lego store can keep you well-stocked with the latest sets, miniatures, and accessories, and often offers free gifts when you spend over a certain amount during sales events as well. Plus, you can earn points on your purchases to store up those savings as well. View full sale (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Lenovo (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

Whether you're looking for a super-cheap Chromebook for casual use or a powerful ThinkPad for work, Lenovo has a machine for every occasion - and at a discount too thanks to the retailer's Boxing Day and January sales. We'd particularly recommend this store for laptops on the cheaper end of things, especially since prices are starting at just £189 today (opens in new tab). View full sale (opens in new tab)



M-O

(opens in new tab) Made.com (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Made.com offers a massive array of homeware and furniture products, which means you can sort any problem room and save some cash while you're doing so. There's 40% off today, plus you can save £10 on your first order. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Majestic (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

You'll find plenty of discounts and bundle offers available at Majestic this week - perfect if you're looking to restock just in time for a new year's celebration. You can mix & match individual bottles of wine to save 25%, pick up a full case or get some bubbles in at up to 33% off. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Menkind (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

If you find your dream gadget wasn't sitting under the tree this year, you'll want to head over to Menkind. Its online-only winter sale features everything from cheap gaming accessories to Pop Vinyl figures, merchandise and RC Toys with savings of up to 50% off. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Microsoft (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Microsoft's best sales are usually found on Surface products. The tech giant has currently discounted the Surface Pro 8 and thrown in a free Type Cover keyboard case to boot. You'll also find Xbox discounts in this year's Boxing Day and January sales as well, with games, controllers and consoles up for grabs (though only the Xbox Series S as the more powerful Series X is still out of stock). View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Mixbook (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

Create the perfect photobook with Mixbook, and save all your favourite memories in the form of a high-quality album. Discount codes are regularly available – including 50% off almost everything right now – and you can also use your images on a range of cards, calendars and home decor as well. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Mobiles.co.uk (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

Owned by Carphone Warehouse, Mobiles.co.uk is one of the biggest UK retailers when it comes to phone contracts. It is frequently the cheapest place to go for both iPhones and a host of Android devices, which we saw in its Christmas sale on the Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Mobile Phones Direct (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Mobile Phones Direct is one of the biggest UK phone retailers and, as you would expect, offers a Boxing Day sale that's pretty vast. Right now in particular we're seeing some hugely bumped up data allowances for contracts on the iPhone 12, Galaxy S21, and S20 FE - all find choices if you're looking for a new flagship device. View full sale (opens in new tab)

N

(opens in new tab) Natural Collection (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

Natural Collection specialises in fair trade, organic, and eco-friendly beauty and wellbeing products with regular sales available through the Offers section of the site. That's excellent if you're looking to refresh the cabinet before the new year. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) New Look (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

New Look's Boxing Day and January sales are now available with up to 60% off on everything from coats and jackets to jeans and accessories. Another one of the bigger online clothes retailers, you can also benefit from New Look's extended Christmas return period right now, which runs until January 21st. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Next (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Next launched its Boxing Day and January sales a whole two days early this year but we're not complaining. That's a load more time to take advantage of one of the biggest online fashion sales nationwide. Right now, the retailer is offering savings of at least 50% on a range of clearance items, so it's well worth checking out if you're on the hunt for men's, women's, or kid's fashion. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Nike (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Although a Boxing Day sale is not officially underway, you can get up to 50% off a range of Nike shoes, fashion and accessories when you shop direct right now. If you're looking to smash those fitness goals this new year there are some excellent savings here, with some of the most popular items included in the sale as well. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Norton (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

If you've just unwrapped a new laptop, you'll want some decent protection on it. Norton's one of the better choices out there if you're looking for a range of anti-virus and VPN services. It's also offering some rather nice discounts and bundle options right now. View full sale (opens in new tab)

O

(opens in new tab) O2 (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

If you're looking for a new phone or cellular tablet, O2 is currently offering discounts on a ton of top tech from Apple and Samsung. We've spotted savings on the Google Pixel, Galaxy S21, and even a chance to double up your data when you buy a new iPhone 13. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Office (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Whether you're after some new trainers or something a little more formal, you'll find savings of up to 50% off at Office in the Boxing Day and January sales. You can browse by brand here if you already know what you want, or you can just head straight to the sale to feast on all those discounts as soon as they are available. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) OnePlus (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

OnePlus is well known for affordable tech that surprises with its power and feature sets. That means you'll find its well-respected range of smartphones and earbuds up for grabs here, and we regularly see discounts hitting even the latest releases as well. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Otty (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

From luxury memory foam mattresses to handy storage-creating bed frames, Otty offers up a wealth of options with regular discounts as well. This year's Boxing Day sales include up to 50% off mattresses and excellent bundle freebies - up to two pillows with your order, in fact. View full sale (opens in new tab)

P-R

(opens in new tab) Paperchase (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Stationery store Paperchase has cut up to 50% off stationery, accessories, and gifts in its early Boxing Day sale. Two discount codes are now live too. Use XMAS10 to save £10 when you spend £50 or XMAS20 to save £20 when you spend £75. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Plusnet (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

If you're looking to switch broadband providers, Plusnet frequently offers plenty of incentives to bring you over to their affordable plans. Right now, the cheapest fibre broadband packages start at just £22.49 per month - plus you won't have to pay an activation fee. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Portal (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Facebook's Portal video-calling device has become even more popular over the last two years. Now that the end of year sales are here you can save up to £90 on select devices, meaning a Portal TV is just £59. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) PRC Direct (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

PRC Direct is an excellent first port of call for all sorts of home electricals and appliances. Not only are there some cracking offers on budget TVs starting from just £249, but also savings on high-end OLEDs, projectors and soundbars. You'll also do well for larger kitchen appliances here as well where there are savings of up to £500. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Puma (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Like other sports retailers, Puma launched its Boxing Day and January sales early this year by upping its already fantastic savings of up to 50% off to a whopping 70% off. From what we can see, it's not just clearance items here either, which makes today's sale doubly good. With discounts across men's, women's and kids' fashion, there's plenty to browse to refresh your wardrobe. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Pure Electric (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Electric scooters are starting to take over, and you can grab yours with some excellent cash off with Pure Electric. Generally speaking, we're looking at price cuts between £50 to £100 here on some premium Pure Air scooters, which are easily some of the best prices all year. Note, we've already seen some models sell out this year so we'd get a move on if you're interested. View full sale (opens in new tab)

R

(opens in new tab) Ray-Ban (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

Ray-Ban is offering a whopping saving of up to 50% on select glasses today - as well as a nifty mix and match 50% off a second pair. That's made for some excellent prices on some of the most recognisable sunglasses on the market. Not only that, but the customisation studio also allows you to create your perfect pair as well. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Red Letter Days (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

It may be a bit of a pipe dream right now, but Red Letter Days is offering some excellent discounts on days out, restaurant vouchers and experiences currently . Thankfully, these vouchers are valid for 20 months after purchase so you've got plenty of time to redeem. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Rem-Fit (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

The Rem-Fit range of hybrid mattresses offers pressure relief and advanced temperature regulation - perfect if you're looking to correct years of bad sleep. Check them out today for 45% off mattresses and 50% off pillows. Plus, you'll also be able to take advantage of a 100-night sleep trial and a 15-year guarantee. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) River Island (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

With plenty of lines across men's and women's fashion and accessories, there's a lot to browse at River Island. This retailers Boxing Day and January sale has now officially landed too, offering discounts all the way up to 50% off. We normally see sales range anywhere between a maximum of 25% to 30% off at this retailer so it's a great opportunity to bag a bargain. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Robert Dyas (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Specialising in home and kitchen appliances, Robert Dyas also brings a massive range of useful discounts to this year's Boxing Day sales. There are Winter Mega Deals up for grabs right now, with pressure cookers, laptops, outdoor furniture and tools all heavily featured at up to 50% off. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Roku (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

The Boxing Day sales are already underway at Roku. Discounts aren't all that exciting, but you can save £5 off the already affordable Roku Express and Roku Express 4K. Meanwhile, there's £10 off the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. All offer plenty of channels from Starzplay to BT Sport to give you loads to watch on your TV. View full sale (opens in new tab)

S-U

(opens in new tab) Scan (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

If you use your PC for more than just everyday browsing - media editing, gaming, or AI deep learning, for example - you'll already know about Scan. You'll find discounts on specialised software here, alongside some excellent PC gaming components and peripherals, creative-inspired laptops, and music production tech as well. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Selfridges (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Selfridges were hot on the heels of Harrod's this year with launching its Boxing Day sales early. As you'd expect, this week's sale is a really big one, with savings of up to 50% now available on a vast range of fashion, beauty, and tech. Just a few discounted brands include Ted Baker, Samsung, Jimmy Choo, and Reiss. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Shark (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

If you're after a new vacuum cleaner, you'll find plenty of choice at Shark right now with everything from robot vacuums to cheaper handheld cleaners up for grabs. We're seeing huge discounts of up to £180 right now on both cordless and wheeled options, which makes Shark, alongside Dyson, easily one of the better choices for a decent vacuum right now. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Simba (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Simba Hybrid mattresses are now up to 45% off in the Boxing Day sales. You can choose between the standard Hybrid, Hybrid Pro and Hybrid Luxe to find the best comfort, support and temperature control for your needs. There are also similar discounts on bundles, so you can save even more when adding pillows, duvets or more sleep accessories to your order. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Smarty (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Smarty is a relatively new entry to the world of SIM plans and yet, it is rapidly becoming a top choice. It specialises in flexible, cheap contracts, using 1-month rolling terms so you can leave at any time. Right now you can get 30GB of data for £10 per month - and because it runs on the Three network, you can rest assured when it comes to coverage as well. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) SpaceNK (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

You'll find a massive range of beauty brands on the shelves at SpaceNK, with a healthy supply also available in the sale section with discounts of up to 30%. Not only that, but you'll also find exclusive free gifts being offered today - which are bespoke to this promotional event. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Sports Direct (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Sports Direct is your one-stop-shop for big sportswear brands at low prices. Featuring everything from Nike to Puma, Champion to Adidas you'll find excellent discounts of up to 70% on apparel, trainers and training gear here. This week's sale prices beat the usual clearance deals by around around 20%, so there are great bargains to be had. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Studio (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Right now there are thousands of items at up to 70% off in the Studio Boxing Day sale. Here you can find everything from the latest gaming gadgets to home furniture and jewellery. That means you'll find a massive range of products on sale here, though home electronics, toys and clothes are a particular strong point. View full sale (opens in new tab)

T

(opens in new tab) Ted Baker (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Ted Baker's end of year sales can save you as much as 60% off right now with extended returns running until January 23 as well. Whether you're after fashion or homeware there's plenty to browse through here. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Tempur (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Tempur's pressure-relieving materials allow for some excellently designed mattresses, cushions, and even travel gear. The Winter Sale is now on, which includes discounts of up to £500 on a range of customisable mattresses plus free pillows and mattress protectors included so you can get that perfect night's sleep. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) The Game Collection (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

If the game you were after wasn't under the tree this year, The Game Collection may be able to offer up a great price on that PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo or PC title. We're seeing some great prices today on popular titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Battlefield 2042, and FIFA 2022. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) The White Company (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

You'll find a range of luxury goods discounted with up to 50% off at The White Company in this year's Boxing Day and January sales - from candles and fragrance to homeware, beauty and spa, and fashion as well. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Three (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

One of the four main networks, Three is frequently the cheapest provider of both SIM-only deals and phone contracts. Right now you can get six months half-price on an unlimited data SIM or a massive 100GB of data for just £16 per month. This will be the place to look for big data users on a tighter budget. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Tile (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

If you're constantly losing your phone, keys or wallet - or know someone that always is - then start 2022 off right with a set of Tile item finders. Tile has already joined in the end of year sales event with up to 30% off the Mate and other limited edition Bluetooth tags when you shop direct. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Topman (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Topman's end of year sale has now officially kicked off and it's offering discounts of up to 70% off. Even though it's now a part of Asos, expect everything from suits, jeans, t-shirts, coats and scarves to be discounted in the Topman Boxing Day and January sales. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Topshop (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

For women's fashion, head to Topshop where you'll find regular site-wide sales during bigger events like this. Even though the brand is now a part of Asos, you can still find accessories, shoes, jeans and more on sale. View full sale (opens in new tab)

U

(opens in new tab) Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

From vintage styles to gifts and accessories, there's plenty to browse in the Urban Outfitters Boxing Day and January sales with up to 50% off. Home and lifestyle items usually take the biggest hits in price here - perfect if you're after vinyl, books or planters. View full sale (opens in new tab)

V-Z

(opens in new tab) Vans (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

Skate shoes and apparel are the name of the game here, with up to 50% off in the Vans winter sale. Clothes, accessories and kicks for men, women and kids all have discounts - it's well worth a look. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Very (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Alongside the likes of Currys, John Lewis, and Amazon, Very is one of the very best places to get decent discounts on everything from tech to appliances. You'll generally find the same discount amounts here (the big retailers generally price match) and Very is a particularly good shout since it doesn't tend to sell out of stock as quickly as say Amazon. A couple of highlights we've seen so far include Shark vacuums, FitBits, and cheap 4K TVs. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Virgin Media (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Whether you need a new broadband contract or a TV package, Virgin's introductory offers are usually some of the best around. Prices in the Christmas sale currently start at £28 per month, but you may also find free gift cards, discounted rates and cheap phone contracts from Boxing Day too. View full sale (opens in new tab)

W

(opens in new tab) Waterstones (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Waterstones is a beloved book retailer and one that's not normally known for its huge discounts. It's Boxing Day sale, however, is now live and offering savings all the way up to 70% on everything from the latest fiction to well known classics. There's also a lot of discounts on Christmas essentials like wrapping paper and ornaments, should you want to be thrifty and get some good stuff for next year. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Wayfair (opens in new tab) - January sale live now

The Wayfair Boxing Day sale is now officially live and offering a wide range of furniture for every room as well as accessories for a heavily reduced price. Desks, coffee tables, TV stands and lamps are just some of the vast array of categories we've spotted on sale today so this one's offering a great opportunity to grab some cheap furniture. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Wex Photo (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Wex Photo offers discounts on products from Canon, Olympus, Panasonic, DJI and more all year round, but there are currently some strong savings in its Christmas sales event. You'll find everything from high-end lenses to the cheapest peripheral equipment here. View full sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Wiggle (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

If you're looking to get back into outdoor exercise in the new year, Wiggle is your one-stop-shop for all things fitness. Whether you're cycling, running, swimming, or training for all three you'll find plenty of discounts on trainers, fashion and equipment here. View full sale (opens in new tab)

X

(opens in new tab) Xbox (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

From controllers to games, Microsoft's dedicated Xbox store can send you home with everything you need to make the most of that new console. While the current-gen console stock remains limited, don't let that stop you from taking advantage of this week's savings of up to 35% on a wide range of the latest games - including Far Cry 6, Forza, FIFA, and Battlefield 2042. View full sale (opens in new tab)

Y

(opens in new tab) Yankee Candle (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

There's currently up to 50% off in the Yankee Candle Winter Sale. While the emphasis is on Christmas scents, you can also find dozens of year-round fragrances reduced as candles, diffusers, tea lights and more. View full sale (opens in new tab)

Z

(opens in new tab) Zavvi (opens in new tab) - January sale now live

Zavvi is an excellent place to start your search for all sorts of entertainment and pop culture goodies. Spanning brands from gaming, music, TV and film, you're sure to find apparel, accessories, and gifts from your favourite franchises here with some offers already live in the Christmas sale. View full sale (opens in new tab)

Boxing Day and January sales: everything you need to know

When will the Boxing Day sales end - and the January sales begin?

This will vary from retailer to retailer. While some switch their Boxing Day sales into early January sales from the 27 December, others extend their Boxing Day deals right to the end of the month. Largely, though, you'll find it's the same offers, just packaged under a different name.

What to expect in the Boxing Day and January sales

TV deals

(Image credit: LG)

Boxing Day and the January sales have always been a great time to pick up a discount on a TV and we're expecting this year's events to be no exception to that. Currys, Amazon, and John Lewis in particular will be the retailers to beat, although AO.com, Very, and Box should also offer great deals in their own right too.

While it's still early days, the Boxing Day sales have traditionally been a good time to pick up the latest releases from the prior year - think fancy new OLEDs or QLED displays. The newest features tend to trickle down to the cheaper models too, so if you're looking for something a bit more affordable, then you should be well catered for too.

In particular, this year's TVs have really focused on support for the next-gen gaming consoles - the PS5 and Xbox Series X - so if you're one of the lucky few to have a console, then you should be able to find a deal on a capable TV too.

Computing and laptop deals