Massive early Prime Day and 4th of July sales are live: see the 65 deals I'd buy as a shopping expert
Amazon, Best Buy, Dell, and many more retailers have great discounts today
This year's 4th of July sales are off to a fantastic start today, and we're already beginning to see hints of this year's Amazon Prime Day event. In fact, the retailer has posted some fantastic early bird deals that you can shop right now, including some freebies that won't cost you a cent.
In short, we're in a great place right now for deals on everything from major appliances to TVs, which is why I've decided to round up all the best 4th of July and Amazon Prime Day sales in one place right here.
Alongside 4th of July sales favorites like Home Depot, Best Buy, and Lowe's, you'll also find some great deals today from specialist retailers like Adorama, Dell, and HP. As you'll soon see, the 4th of July sales aren't just about appliances but are also great for TVs, laptops, headphones, and cameras.
At the top of the page, you'll see a roundup of today's best sales at these retailers, but I've also included some highlight deals picked out by our team of experts here at TechRadar. Simply scroll down to find recommendations based on our extensive product testing, reviews, and buying guides.
This week's best 4th of July and Prime Day sales
Major appliances: up to 50% off, plus additional coupon discounts at Best Buy
Best Buy's launched its Memorial Day appliance deals early this week and there are literally hundreds of discounts up for grabs on everything from high-end refrigerators to microwaves. In addition to simple upfront discounts, the retailer is also offering bundle savings and coupon savings of up to 20% off with the codes SAVE10 and SAVE20.
Samsung 4th of July sale: save up to $1,850 on appliances, TVs, and phones at Samsung
There's no need to wait if you're on the hunt for some serious appliances - the Samsung 4th of July sale has already started. In addition to some of the biggest discounts of the year on major appliances, Samsung's sale also includes a range of discounts on its latest premium OLED, QLED, and Neo QLED TVs. Looking for a new phone? Samsung has also just launched a reservation campaign for its next foldable flagships with $50 of free credit and the chance to win $5,000 in a sweepstake.
Home Depot 4th of July sale: up to 40% off appliances, grills, and summer essentials
Home Depot has officially launched its 4th of July sale a full week early, giving shoppers a head start on major summer savings. Running now through Independence Day, the event features up to 40% off a wide range of top categories, including major appliances, patio furniture, and seasonal essentials like grills and outdoor tools. Whether you’re planning to upgrade your kitchen or refresh your backyard setup, there are plenty of deals to take advantage of without needing to wait.
Lowe's 4th of July sale: discounts on summer essentials, appliances, and more
The Lowe's 4th of July sale is officially here and it should be your first destination if you're on the hunt for some summer essentials. In addition to discounts on tools, garden equipment, and grills, the retailer also has an extensive range of deals on major appliances like refrigerators, ranges, and much more.
Amazon: early Prime Day deals on devices, plus perks for Prime members
Amazon has announced that its annual Prime Day mega-sale will take place from July 8th to 11th, and the retailer is already offering up early deals. Alongside a few exclusive discounts on devices and TVs, Amazon also has a few excellent perks exclusive to Prime members right now, including extended free trials for Audible, Music Unlimited, and Kindle Unlimited. Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a 30-day free trial right here.
Dell Summer sale: up to $500 off laptops, desktops, and gaming PCs
Dell usually launches a 'Black Friday in July' sale every year around the same time as Amazon Prime Day but the retailer is already offering great deals. Alongside some of the cheapest prices yet for RTX 5000 series Alienware gaming PCs, we're also seeing some great discounts on cheaper Windows laptops right now. Headed back to school or college soon? Here's your chance to score a reliable laptop on the cheap.
HP 4th of July sale: get up to 57% off laptops and PCs for work and gaming
The official HP Store is the first big tech retailer to launch its 4th of July sale this week with some superb discounts across a wide range of laptops and PCs. In addition to upfront discounts, you can also use the code OMNIPC70 to get $70 off all-in-one PCs and the code LEVELUP20 to get an additional 20% off gaming PCs.
Televisions
Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $179.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.
Just ahead of the 4th of July, Best Buy has LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,299.99. That's a $1,200 discount and a record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $1,696.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.
A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.
Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.
If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Best Buy has Samsung's 77-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Amazon devices
Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
The Echo Spot is already in my shopping cart, and I can't wait for it to arrive. Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's early Prime Day deal is a return to the record-low price.
Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.
If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $109.99. Thanks to Alexa compatibility, the eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.
This might be the best early Prime Day deal: Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to a new record-low price, and I don't imagine it will drop further on Prime Day itself. It features a large, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for enhanced performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
Here's another record-low price on Amazon's most powerful (and largest) Fire tablet. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. The battery life is up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet. It's also easy to do light admin work with.
The Ring Indoor Cam is an excellent addition to the company’s growing suite of security products. It can monitor your entire home with 1080p HD video, live View, and Color Night Vision, plus two-way audio and alerts sent to your phone. Today's deal on a two pack is a record-low price
The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's early Prime Day deal is a massive 62% discount and a record-low price.
Amazon's best early Prime Day smart home bundle is the best-selling Ring Battery Doorbell with the Ring Indoor Cam for only $69.99 - a 50% discount. The smart doorbell features a built-in battery and, like the Ring Indoor Cam, enables you to see, hear, and speak with anyone from your phone or computer.
Laptops
Processor: Intel Celeron N100
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
If you're on a budget and only need a laptop for the basics, you could consider picking up this 14-inch HP Chromebook. It's not a world-beater by any stretch of the imagination with these specs, but considering how lightweight ChromeOS is, you don't need much for a smooth experience. If you're just browsing or answering emails, then this cheap Chromebook will be a good choice.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
One of the best cheap laptops in Best Buy's 4th of July sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a reasonable 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I've seen a similar spec for under $300 in the past, I still recommend it now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.
Processor: Intel Core i7-1355U
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB
Another great budget option, this 15-inch HP Laptop features a powerful chipset for the money. You'll get decent performance out of this machine, although a relatively small 256GB SSD means it doesn't have a huge amount of storage. Still, for a basic Windows 11 machine, this laptop is a decent choice.
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a little on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display - meaning it's absolutely stacked for features. If I was looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.
Processor: Snapdragon X Elite
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
No list of Dell laptop deals is complete without one of the brand's well-known premium XPS models. Right now, one of the biggest discounts you'll find anywhere on site is for this Snapdragon-equipped model, which also features an impressive 32GB of RAM. With a Snapdragon chipset, you'll get great performance and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model, although it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel models.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB MacBook Air, which brings the price down to a record low. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.