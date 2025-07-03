This year's 4th of July sales are off to a fantastic start today, and we're already beginning to see hints of this year's Amazon Prime Day event. In fact, the retailer has posted some fantastic early bird deals that you can shop right now, including some freebies that won't cost you a cent.

In short, we're in a great place right now for deals on everything from major appliances to TVs, which is why I've decided to round up all the best 4th of July and Amazon Prime Day sales in one place right here.

Alongside 4th of July sales favorites like Home Depot, Best Buy, and Lowe's, you'll also find some great deals today from specialist retailers like Adorama, Dell, and HP. As you'll soon see, the 4th of July sales aren't just about appliances but are also great for TVs, laptops, headphones, and cameras.

At the top of the page, you'll see a roundup of today's best sales at these retailers, but I've also included some highlight deals picked out by our team of experts here at TechRadar. Simply scroll down to find recommendations based on our extensive product testing, reviews, and buying guides.

This week's best 4th of July and Prime Day sales

Major appliances: up to 50% off, plus additional coupon discounts at Best Buy

Best Buy's launched its Memorial Day appliance deals early this week and there are literally hundreds of discounts up for grabs on everything from high-end refrigerators to microwaves. In addition to simple upfront discounts, the retailer is also offering bundle savings and coupon savings of up to 20% off with the codes SAVE10 and SAVE20.

Samsung 4th of July sale: save up to $1,850 on appliances, TVs, and phones at Samsung

There's no need to wait if you're on the hunt for some serious appliances - the Samsung 4th of July sale has already started. In addition to some of the biggest discounts of the year on major appliances, Samsung's sale also includes a range of discounts on its latest premium OLED, QLED, and Neo QLED TVs. Looking for a new phone? Samsung has also just launched a reservation campaign for its next foldable flagships with $50 of free credit and the chance to win $5,000 in a sweepstake.

Home Depot 4th of July sale: up to 40% off appliances, grills, and summer essentials

Home Depot has officially launched its 4th of July sale a full week early, giving shoppers a head start on major summer savings. Running now through Independence Day, the event features up to 40% off a wide range of top categories, including major appliances, patio furniture, and seasonal essentials like grills and outdoor tools. Whether you’re planning to upgrade your kitchen or refresh your backyard setup, there are plenty of deals to take advantage of without needing to wait.

Lowe's 4th of July sale: discounts on summer essentials, appliances, and more

The Lowe's 4th of July sale is officially here and it should be your first destination if you're on the hunt for some summer essentials. In addition to discounts on tools, garden equipment, and grills, the retailer also has an extensive range of deals on major appliances like refrigerators, ranges, and much more.

HP 4th of July sale: get up to 57% off laptops and PCs for work and gaming

The official HP Store is the first big tech retailer to launch its 4th of July sale this week with some superb discounts across a wide range of laptops and PCs. In addition to upfront discounts, you can also use the code OMNIPC70 to get $70 off all-in-one PCs and the code LEVELUP20 to get an additional 20% off gaming PCs.

Televisions

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $169.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy Just ahead of the 4th of July, Best Buy has LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,299.99. That's a $1,200 discount and a record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,696.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $1,696.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $569.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.

Samsung 77-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $2,199.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Best Buy has Samsung's 77-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Amazon devices

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon The Echo Spot is already in my shopping cart, and I can't wait for it to arrive. Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's early Prime Day deal is a return to the record-low price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $109.99. Thanks to Alexa compatibility, the eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon This might be the best early Prime Day deal: Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to a new record-low price, and I don't imagine it will drop further on Prime Day itself. It features a large, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for enhanced performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon Here's another record-low price on Amazon's most powerful (and largest) Fire tablet. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. The battery life is up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet. It's also easy to do light admin work with.

Ring Indoor Cam (two pack): was $99.99 now $59.98 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam is an excellent addition to the company’s growing suite of security products. It can monitor your entire home with 1080p HD video, live View, and Color Night Vision, plus two-way audio and alerts sent to your phone. Today's deal on a two pack is a record-low price

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's early Prime Day deal is a massive 62% discount and a record-low price.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's best early Prime Day smart home bundle is the best-selling Ring Battery Doorbell with the Ring Indoor Cam for only $69.99 - a 50% discount. The smart doorbell features a built-in battery and, like the Ring Indoor Cam, enables you to see, hear, and speak with anyone from your phone or computer.

Laptops

HP Chromebook 14at: was $359.99 now $269.99 at HP US Processor: Intel Celeron N100

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB If you're on a budget and only need a laptop for the basics, you could consider picking up this 14-inch HP Chromebook. It's not a world-beater by any stretch of the imagination with these specs, but considering how lightweight ChromeOS is, you don't need much for a smooth experience. If you're just browsing or answering emails, then this cheap Chromebook will be a good choice.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $579.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB One of the best cheap laptops in Best Buy's 4th of July sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a reasonable 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I've seen a similar spec for under $300 in the past, I still recommend it now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

HP Laptop 15t: was $899.99 now $449.99 at HP US Processor: Intel Core i7-1355U

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB Another great budget option, this 15-inch HP Laptop features a powerful chipset for the money. You'll get decent performance out of this machine, although a relatively small 256GB SSD means it doesn't have a huge amount of storage. Still, for a basic Windows 11 machine, this laptop is a decent choice.

Dell 14 Plus: was $1,249.99 now $849.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a little on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display - meaning it's absolutely stacked for features. If I was looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD No list of Dell laptop deals is complete without one of the brand's well-known premium XPS models. Right now, one of the biggest discounts you'll find anywhere on site is for this Snapdragon-equipped model, which also features an impressive 32GB of RAM. With a Snapdragon chipset, you'll get great performance and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model, although it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel models.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB MacBook Air, which brings the price down to a record low. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.