The 21 best 4th of July TV sales - my expert deal picks on 4K, OLED, and QLED TVs
Save up to $1,400 on Samsung, LG, Sony, and Insignia TVs
This year's 4th of July TV sales are better than ever, thanks to Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event, which has early deals available right now. That means you can score record-low prices from Best Buy, Walmart, and Samsung, and snag early Prime Day TV deals at Amazon.
As TechRadar's deals editor, who's been writing about 4th of July and Prime Day TV deals for eight years now, I've gone through today's sales and hand-picked the 21 best deals. I've curated the list by selecting best-selling and top-rated TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Insignia, with sizable discounts and outstanding value.
A few stand-out offers that I'd add to my shopping cart if I were in the market for a new TV include LG's all-new 65-inch C5 OLED TV on sale for a stunning price of $1,696.99, the Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for only $179.99, and Samsung's popular 75-inch 4K Crystal TV on sale for $549.99.
Below, you'll find a link to today's best 4th of July TV sales, followed by the top deals, categorized by size, and a special section for OLED displays. Keep in mind that, unlike Amazon's early Prime Day deals, most 4th of July sales will end this weekend, which means you have just a few days left to snag a bargain.
Today's best 4th of July TV sales
- Amazon: smart TVs from $69.99
- Best Buy: big-screen TVs from $299.99
- OLED TVs: from $599.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung: $2,300 off 4K, OLED & QLED TVs
- Walmart: cheap 4K TVs from $298
Today's 5 best 4th of July TV deals
The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $1,696.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.
Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $179.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $549.99. Ranked among our top TV picks as the best budget OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can achieve. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
Samsung's cheapest 4th of July TV deal is the popular 75-inch DU7200 Series display on sale for only $549.99. The entry-level TV from Samsung features a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an intuitive Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $600.
4th of July OLED TV deals
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $549.99. Ranked among our top TV picks as the best budget OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can achieve. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
The S90F OLED TV was just released in April of this year, and Samsung's 4th of July sale has a $200 discount on the 55-inch model. The S90D OLED TV delivers an outstanding picture, thanks to the quantum dot OLED technology and Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen3 processor. You're also getting extensive gaming features and Samsung's impressive Tizen operating system.
The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $1,696.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.
The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,296.99. That's a whopping $1,400 discount and a record-low price. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Best Buy has Samsung's 77-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
60-75 inch 4th of July TV deals
Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size, and it's back in stock at Walmart's 4th of July sale. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
If you're shopping for a big-screen budget TV, this Insignia 70-inch display is an outstanding deal at only $329.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, allowing you to use your voice to control your TV.
A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.
Samsung's cheapest 4th of July TV deal is the popular 75-inch DU7200 Series display on sale for only $549.99. The entry-level TV from Samsung features a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an intuitive Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $600.
Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.
Amazon's 75-inch Omni Mini-LED Series QLED TV is on sale for its lowest price yet. The Mini-LED TV delivers an immersive viewing experience, supporting HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision. Plus, you can easily find your favorite content thanks to the built-in Fire TV interface.
The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.
50-59 inch 4th of July TV deals
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $179.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.
Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $379.99 - an incredible price. The 2025 TV features Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior color reproduction. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $339.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.
32-49 inch 4th of July TV deals
Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $138 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
You can get the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV for just $149.99 - an incredible price. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $799.99 and includes a free Slim Fit Wall Mount. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
- Amazon: smart TVs from $89.99
- Best Buy: big-screen TVs from $299.99
- OLED TVs: from $599.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung: $2,300 off 4K, OLED & QLED TVs
- Walmart: cheap 4K TVs from $298
- Amazon: smart TVs from $89.99
- Best Buy: big-screen TVs from $299.99
- OLED TVs: from $599.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung: $2,300 off 4K, OLED & QLED TVs
- Walmart: cheap 4K TVs from $298
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.