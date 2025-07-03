The 21 best 4th of July TV sales - my expert deal picks on 4K, OLED, and QLED TVs

Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV:

was $699.99

now $599.99 at Best Buy

The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.