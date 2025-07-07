Looking for early Prime Day streaming deals? I've rounded up all the best streaming deals I can find available, and there are some really tempting options ahead of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

Prime Day lasts from July 8 to July 11, and having an Amazon Prime subscription to shop its deals means you'll also get access to Prime Video. That'll come in handy, because there's an unmissable Prime Video add-on sale that discounts Apple TV+, Paramount+, MGM+ and more to record-low prices. There are over 29 cut-price streaming services to choose from in the sale, so if you need help choosing which to try out, then read on below to see which I think are worthwhile signing up to.

It's not just Amazon that's offering discounts, though. I've spotted a few other early deals for some of the best streaming services, which I've included below. These are some of the best discounts I've seen so far in 2025, so I wouldn't wait to snap them up.

With streaming services increasingly hiking up prices, I'm always on the hunt for ways to get a subscription for less – I track price changes and discounts throughout the year, so I know when the deals are genuinely great. The likes of Netflix might not ever be discounted, but there are plenty of other services worth signing up to to watch all their best stuff, especially if you can bag one of these great savings.

This week's best early Prime Day streaming deals

Prime Video add-on subscriptions: 29 streaming services have unmissable discounts

It's a great time to be a Prime Video subscriber, because Amazon has discounted 29 subscription add-ons to as low as $0.99. This is a great way to try out several different streaming services as it allows you to bundle it all into one neat subscription. The deal period is only for two-months, though, which means after that time the additional subscription will convert to the full monthly price. You have until the final day of this year's Prime Day sale (July 11) before this deal expires. I'll run through some of the individual option below.

Apple TV+ add-on subscription to Prime Video: was $9.99 per month now $4.99 at Prime Video

Stream Severance season 2, The Gorge and Stick for just $4.99 per month, down from the usual $9.99. This represents a 50% saving on the usual monthly price, but note that the offer is only available for a two month subscription. This deal ends on July 11.

Paramount+ add-on subscription to Prime Video: was $12.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

This is a massive saving: Paramount+ 'Premium' is usually $12.99 per month, so you can enjoy Dexter: Resurrection (from July 11), season 7 of The Chi or season 18 of Criminal Minds: Evolution for almost nothing. The deal also applies to Paramount+ 'Essential', which is down from $7.99/month to $0.99 a month, but you might as well go for the full-fat service for the same low price.

Starz add-on subscription to Prime Video: was $10.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

This is another big discount: Starz is usually $10.99 a month, so this is a super-cheap way to catch season 4 of BMF, season 7 of Outlander, or Flight Risk for a lot less. Just be mindful that this promotion only applies to two months before converting back to the full price, and expires on July 11.

MGM+ two-month subscription: was $6.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

This one's a nice discount too, down from $6.99 to $0.99 for two months. That gives you loads of great stuff including season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, season 3 of FROM and, from July 13, season 1 of The Institute. But be quick, this deal ends on July 11.

AMC+ add-on subscription to Prime Video: was $9.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

Both the ad-free and ad-supported tier are down to $0.99 from $9.99 and $6.99 respectively, and that gives you Fallen, The Last Anniversary and TWD: Dead City for virtually no money. This offers expires on July 11.

BET+ add-on subscription to Prime Video: was $8.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

Down from $8.99 a month, this excellent BET+ deal gets you Lil Kev, Usher: Rendezvous in Paris and season 1 of Divorced Sistas too. But be quick, because this offer expires on July 11.

BritBox add-on subscription to Prime Video: was $8.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

If you want to catch the best UK TV, there are some great shows here, discounted from the usual monthly price of $8.99: Shetland is great fun, and the catalog also includes Outrageous and Ludwig. Like all the above Prime Video subscription add-on deals, this offer ends on July 11.

Hallmark+ add-on subscription to Prime Video: was $7.99 a month now $0.99 at Prime Video

If you celebrate Christmas in July, then you're going to love this Prime Video subscription add-on discount for Hallmark+. The deal has come at the perfect time, because it means you can stream new movies from its Christmas in July collection like Mistletoe Murders, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story andThe Motherhood for a fraction of the usual price. Just be aware that this offer ends on July 11.

Record-low price Paramount+ 'Premium' two-month subscription: was $12.99 per month now $0.99 at Paramount

You don't need Prime Video for this one – it's a straight deal. This is a record-low price for Paramount+'s 'Premium' subscription tier. If you want ad-free, 4K, Dolby Vision access to the streamer, then this discount on a two-month subscription is not to be missed. It's also available for its ad-supported 'Essential' tier, but we'd recommend signing to the 'Premium' plan as it offers better value. Just beware, this limited-time deal expires on July 13.

Apple TV+ annual MLS Season Pass: was $99 now $49 at Apple

Apple TV+ has slashed the price of a MLS Season Pass by 50% to celebrate the 30th season and the halfway point of the year. As usual, Apple TV+ subscribers get a further discount, bringing down the price of a seasonal subscription to $39. There's plenty of sporting action to tempt you over, too, with Lionel Messi, Diego Luna, Hany Mukhtar, Benja Cremaschi, Denis Bouanga, Cavan Sullivan and more all part of the MLS All-Star on July 23. There's also new perks like a featured game of the week that will be available every Sunday evening, giving you plenty of value for money.

Exclusive deal NordVPN: up to $50 Amazon Gift Card + 4 months free on two-year plans

Okay, it's not a streaming service but if you're abroad and in need of a VPN to catch up on your favorite show, then this is the one we recommend. We put hundreds of hours into VPN testing at TechRadar and we rate NordVPN as the best VPN there is. It's excellent at unblocking streaming services, for torrenting, and at keeping your personal data from getting scraped and sold. This TechRadar exclusive deal gets you four full months of service plus a handy Amazon gift card of up to $50 in value when you buy a 2-year plan.

This week's best early Prime Day TV and streaming device deals

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy Just ahead of the 4th of July, Best Buy has LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,299.99. That's a $1,200 discount and a record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $569.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.

Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.