Don’t be mistaken, much like the best streaming services, Starz has a bumper crop of classic movies you can get your teeth stuck into – and thanks to Prime Video’s subscription add-on sale, you can sign up to the service for a fraction of the usual price. M3GAN, Borderlands and Jurassic Park are just some of the mammoth titles you can find on there, with more added on a monthly basis.

While the service does see less films being added on a monthly basis compared to all the new Netflix movies that have been released in July or what’s new on Prime Video in July 2025, Starz has plenty of original TV shows. Programs like Outlander and Black Sails have become synonymous with the brand, with many, such as Power, inspiring a series of never-ending spinoffs.



Considering, there’s no doubt you should make the most of one of the best Prime Day streaming deals we’ve seen and bag a Starz subscription add-on for cheap. When you do, these four TV shows are absolutely unmissable.

Starz add-on subscription to Prime Video: was $10.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

This is another big discount: Starz is usually $10.99 a month, so this is a super-cheap way to catch season 4 of BMF, season 7 of Outlander, or Flight Risk for a lot less. Just be mindful that this promotion only applies to two months before converting back to the full price, and expires on July 11.

Outlander

Outlander | Season 7 Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

A period piece and a time travel drama? Say no more, Outlander has it covered. We’re already seven seasons deep into Claire Beauchamp’s (Caitríona Balfe) surreal Scottish honeymoon, and while season 8 has been confirmed, we don’t yet have a release date. Even so, there’s a mountain of jaw-dropping TV still to get through.



Outlander starts in World War II, eventually transporting Claire back to 1743. Fast forward seven seasons and she ends up embroiled in the American Revolutionary War, alongside love interest Jamie (Sam Heughan). To make matters worse, Jamie almost killed his own son, William (Charles Vandervaart), and is now having to face the consequences. As you can tell, the binge-worthy TV show is filled with historical, political and romantic intrigue.

Raising Kanan

Official Trailer | Power Book III: Raising Kanan | Season 4 - YouTube Watch On

Before Power, there was Power Book III: Raising Kanan – well, at least in fictional terms. In the original 2014 series Power, Kanan Stark was played by none other than 50 Cent, while the rapper also produced the series that pioneered the Power universe. We’ve had a number of different spinoffs since then, but the most successful of the bunch is undoubtedly Raising Kanan.

Set to come to an end after its fifth season next year, the prequel follows Kanan in his teenage years, documenting his rise to prominence in his family’s drug dynasty. Things have routinely gotten fatally nasty (RIP Famous, you legend), but the end of season 4 marks a turning point in Kanan’s next steps. This is largely due to the introduction of Breeze, a character we’ve only ever heard of in passing in the universe, played by Spider-Man’s Shameik Moore. Frankly, there’s never been a better time to tune in.

The Serpent Queen

The Serpent Queen | Season 2 Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

If Samantha Morton alone isn’t enough to get you to watch The Serpent Queen, I don’t know what to say to you. In real life, Catherine de' Medici (Morton) is considered one of the most influential women to have ever held power, so if you want a front seat to this dramatized history lesson then the Starz series is ideal for diving into her 16th century rags-to-riches story. The 16th century queen of France had to fight all sides, from religious conflict to political meltdowns.

In season 2, the drama involves Catherine trying to secure France under her son, King Charles IX (Bill Milner). Here comes the bad news – Starz canceled the new TV show shortly after its second season wrapped up. If you ask me, the move was in bad taste, with Morton’s queen remaining one of the best slices of original content to binge.

Black Sails

Black Sails | Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

Another canceled show that’s lived a longer legacy, Black Sails is up there with One Piece when it comes to the best pirate TV shows of all time. Fronted by Toby Stephens, the prequel to Treasure Island digs deep into themes of betrayal, loyalty and questionable morals, all the while introducing us to famous fictional pirates on a more personal level.

The show is a slow-burner, so be prepared to stick out the first few episodes before the good really gets going. Once you’re past that hurdle, story arcs are incredibly well-developed, with carefully established backgrounds, meaning no supporting pirate is emotionally left behind. Oh, and did I mention four of the main characters are LGBTQ+?