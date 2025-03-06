'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' season 4: How to watch the epic crime saga from anywhere in the world

Step back into the gritty world of the Power Universe as Raising Kanan returns with a new season, delving deeper into the origins of one of the franchise’s most ruthless characters.

With season 3’s epic finale seemingly wiping the slate clean for the Thomas family, Kanan (Mekai Curtis), Raq (Patina Miller) and co. are seeking a fresh start. But the past is never laid to rest as an old foe is out for revenge. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' season 4 online

Season 4 finds the mother and son duo navigating their burgeoning drug empire, and attempting to move on from the violence of the previous season. However, matters are complicated by the discovery that Unique (Joey Bada$$) is still alive – scarred, broken and very much seeking vengeance.

It’s not long before the Thomas clan are forced to face an uncomfortable truth – no matter how much you try to change, fundamentally, you are who you are, and eventually, the sins of the past become the battles of the present. Choosing to embrace or reject this truth, may be the difference between life and death.

Alongside Curtis and Miller, Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods and Tony Danza are all set to return, as well as newcomers Pardison Fontaine and SNL star Chris Redd.

It looks to be another thrilling outing for the Power franchise, so read on, as we explain how to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 online and from anywhere.

Can I watch 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' season 4 for free? Raising Kanan season 4 won't be streaming on any free services, however, viewers in the UK could potentially make use of MGM Plus' 7-day FREE trial. Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad – more details below.

How to watch 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' season 4 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a one of the best VPNs to watch Power Book III from anywhere:

How to watch 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' season 4 online in the US

Raising Kanan season 4 will air on STARZ in the US with the premiere set for 8pm ET/PT on Friday, March 7. New episodes will air in the same slot weekly. If you've already cut the cord, the STARZ channel can be added to any Sling TV package, including Freestream, for $5 for your first month ($10.99 thereafter). You'll also be able to stream new episodes every Friday on the STARZ streaming service, which costs $10 per month or $69.99 for a whole year. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' season 4 online in Canada

STARZ is also the home of Raising Kanan in Canada, with new episodes available to stream every Friday, starting March 7.

The STARZ streaming service can be added to various subscriptions including Crave and Prime Video. Whichever you chose, it'll cost CA$5.99 on top of your existing subscription.

Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' season 4 online in the UK

New episodes of Raising Kanan season 4 will drop every Saturday in the UK on MGM Plus. The premiere is set for March 8.

MGM Plus is available as a Prime Video channel, costing £4.49 per month after a 7-day FREE trail.

UK viewer in overseas? You can still stream the show on your usual streaming service from abroad by using a VPN.

How to watch 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' season 4 online in Australia

Stan is the place to stream new episodes of Raising Kanan season 4 in Oz, with the first episode dropping Saturday, March 8.

Stan prices start from AU$12 per month for Basic, up to $22 for the Premium tier.

Traveling outside Oz? As detailed above, if you’re overseas you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

All you need to know about 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' season 4

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' season 4 trailer

Official Trailer | Power Book III: Raising Kanan | Season 4 - YouTube Watch On

When is the 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' season 4 release date? Season 4 of Raising Kanan will arrive on STARZ in the US and Canada on Friday, March 7. The season will debut on MGM+ in the UK and Stan in Australia the following day.

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' season 4 episode schedule

Episode 1 – Friday, March 7

– Friday, March 7 Episode 2 – Friday, March 14

– Friday, March 14 Episode 3 – Friday, March 21

– Friday, March 21 Episode 4 – Friday, March 28

– Friday, March 28 Episode 5 – Friday, April 4

– Friday, April 4 Episode 6 – Friday, April 11

– Friday, April 11 Episode 7 – Friday, April 18

– Friday, April 18 Episode 8 – Friday, April 25

– Friday, April 25 Episode 9 – Friday, May 2

– Friday, May 2 Episode 10 – Friday, May 9

Who is in the cast of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' season 4?

Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark

Patina Miller as Raquel "Raq" Thomas

London Brown as Marvin Thomas

Malcolm Mays as Louis "Lou-Lou" Thomas

Hailey Kilgore as LaVerne "Jukebox" Thomas

Joey Bada$$ as Kadeem "Unique" Mathis

Pardison Fontaine as B-Rilla

Chris Redd as Early Tyler

Sibongile Mlambo as Imani Okoye

Paul Ben-Victor as Phil Russo

What can we expect from 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' season 4? The official synopsis from STARZ reads: "In the riveting fourth season, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan (Mekai Curtis), Raq (Patina Miller), and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique (Joey Bada$$) is alive..."