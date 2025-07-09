How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17

The Gang are back… and it’s going to be chaos. From law breaking to dodgy dealing, after two long years, everyone’s favourite narcissists return. Read on, as we explain how to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 online from anywhere.

Season 17 looks to be the season of crossovers for the crew of Paddy’s Pub, as not only will we finally see the Gang’s PoV of the Abbott Elementary mash-up in the season opener, but Danny DeVito’s Frank finds himself a contestant on The Golden Bachelor in the finale. Elsewhere, there’s PR disasters, Saudi dealings, side hustles and reinventions, all in the pursuit of money, and lots of it.

The usual core cast return, with the newly rechristened Rob Mac, starring alongside Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Kaitlin Olson. There’s also the return of David Hornsby as the long-suffering Cricket.

Ready for another round of beautiful chaos? Here's our guide on how to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 online and from anywhere.

How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 in the US

If you have cable, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 will premiere on Wednesday, July 9 at 9pm ET / PT with a double bill. Episodes will then go out in the same slot weekly. Don't have cable? Cord-cutting services with FX include Sling TV – specifically the Sling Orange package from $46 per month. You can even get $10 off your first month, before returning to the original fee. There's also Fubo from $84.99 and Hulu with Live TV from $82.99 per month after a 3-day free trial. If you're happy to watch on demand, episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the following day. Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 online from abroad.

How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services safely and securely online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 from anywhere:

How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 in the UK, Canada or Australia

Disney Plus is the international home of brand new episodes from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17.

In Canada, new episodes will stream every Thursday, starting July 10, while Aussies can catch weekly episodes every Wednesday from July 16.

There's currently no release date set for the UK, but typically episodes don't start streaming in Blighty until the whole season has aired Stateside.

American away from home? You can still connect to your usual VOD services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the US.

What you need to know about It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premieres on Wednesday, July 9 in the US with episodes available to stream in Canada from July 10 and Australia from July 16. A UK release date is TBC.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 trailer

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 17 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode schedule

Episode 1 - "The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary": Wednesday, July 9

Wednesday, July 9 Episode 2 - "Frank Is In a Coma": Wednesday, July 9

Wednesday, July 9 Episode 3 - "Mac and Dennis Become EMTs": Wednesday, July 16

Wednesday, July 16 Episode 4 - "Thought Leadership: A Corporate Conversation": Wednesday, July 23

Wednesday, July 23 Episode 5: Wednesday, July 30

Wednesday, July 30 Episode 6: Wednesday, August 6

Wednesday, August 6 Episode 7: Wednesday, August 13

Wednesday, August 13 Episode 8: Wednesday, August 20

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast

Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly

Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds

Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald

Kaitlin Olson as Deandra "Sweet Dee" Reynolds

Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds