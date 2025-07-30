How to watch Deadliest Catch season 21 online from anywhere – stream much-loved fishing doc

Watch Deadliest Catch season 21 online

20 years after it originally aired, Deadliest Catch is back once again with more death-defying exploits from a fleet of fearless fishermen. A Discovery Channel original, Deadliest Catch goes out on the network around the world, while US viewers can also tune in via Sling TV and HBO Max. Read on for how to watch Deadliest Catch season 21 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Season 21 sees the intrepid Dutch Harbor voyagers head back to the Bering Sea, looking to bring in a haul of red monster king crabs. Making their way to the abandoned military island of Adak off the unforgiving tip of Alaska, there's a 21st century-style gold rush on to find the finest specimens first – hence the name of the first episode: The Wild West.

Familiar face Captain Sig Hansen and John Hillstrand are back to navigate their ship Time Bandit through the perilous seas and, although the full list of vessels and crew are being kept close to Discovery's chest ahead of the series, Jake Anderson has confirmed separately that he will also be returning.

Below we have all the information you need on where to watch Deadliest Catch season 21 online and stream every episode from wherever you are.

Can I watch Deadliest Catch season 21 for free? Not subscribed to Discovery Plus before? New users of the streaming platform get to try it without paying thanks to its 7-day free trial. The trial period is available in the US and Canada.

How to watch Deadliest Catch season 21 online in the US

Deadliest Catch season 21 premieres in the US on Discovery at 8pm ET / PT on Friday, August 1. Episodes will go out in the same slot weekly.

Cord cutters can access Discovery via an OTT service such as our favorite, Sling TV. Sling Blue carries Discovery and starts at just $45.99 a month with 50% off your first month.

Episodes will also be available stream online the day after they air Discovery Plus (from $5.99 per month) and HBO Max (from $9.99 per month).

Have one of these subscriptions but away when Deadliest Catch is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch Deadliest Catch online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when Deadliest Catch season 21 episodes air, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Deadliest Catch season 21 from anywhere.

How to watch Deadliest Catch season 21 online in Canada

New episodes of Deadliest Catch go out on Discovery in Canada, with the season 21 airing at the same time as south of the border at 8pm ET/PT on Friday, August 1.

You'll be able to stream episodes on Discovery Plus, too, with subscriptions costing CA$5.99 per month for Canadian subscribers.

US viewer in Canada? If you’re away from home, you can access your usual services easily with NordVPN.

How to watch Deadliest Catch season 21 online in the UK

Discovery is the home to Deadliest Catch in the UK and season 21 is slated to get started on Tuesday, August 5 at 9pm BST.

Discovery is available through TV providers such as Sky and Virgin Media. You can also stream its shows on demand through the Discovery Plus streaming service (where you'll also find all 20 other series) for as little as £3.99 per month.

Brit abroad? You can still watch the show as you usually would by using a VPN.

Can I watch Deadliest Catch season 21 online in Australia?

Deadliest Catch has previously gone out on Foxtel and the Binge streaming service in Australia. However, season 21 is not yet in their listings.

If you’re visiting Australia from abroad and want to watch on your home service, simply download a VPN to stream Deadliest Catch season 21 just as you would back home.

Deadliest Catch season 21 Need to Know

Deadliest Catch season 21 episode guide

Deadliest Catch seasons tend to have around 20 episodes, but season 21 episode names for only the first two have been released at the time of writing:

(US TV premiere dates)

Episode 1 - "The Wild West": Friday, August 1

- "The Wild West": Friday, August 1 Episode 2 - "Abandon All but Hope": Friday, August 8

Can I watch Deadliest Catch on Netflix? No, Deadliest Catch season 21 and all the other seasons aren't available on Netflix anywhere around the world. You can catch all the action on Discovery+ in the UK, US and Canada.