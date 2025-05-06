How to watch Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 online

Two years after its original conclusion, the long-running procedural returned in 2022 along with most of the original cast and a snazzy new subtitle. With the rebooted version now back for its third outing, it's time for some more familiar faces to drop back in as the BAU face a nefarious group wreaking havoc across the county. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 online from anywhere in the world.

Six months on from the prison attack against Elias Voit, aka the Sicarius Killer, the FBI’s Behavioural Analysis Unit now face an even bigger threat as Voit’s followers on the dark web take their campaign national. With chaos threatening to erupt from sea to shining sea, the BAU are forced to team up with their former nemesis, even if his unpredictable actions are geared toward his own agenda.

The full BAU team return for season 18 including Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, A.J. Cook’s Jennifer "JJ" Jareau, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Aisha Tyler playing Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez’ Luke Alvez and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, while Ryan-James Hatanaka’s vigilante turned consultant, Tyler Green, has now been promoted to fully fledged team member status.

The most intriguing bit of casting news, however, is confirmation that Matthew Gray Grubler will return as Spencer Reid, a main character of the OG iteration of the show, yet to make an appearance in the reboot. While Spencer will only be appearing in one episode (for now at least), it’s still exciting to see the fan favourite character step back into the Criminal Minds universe.

Ready to get back on the case with the FBI’s best? Read on for how to watch Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 online and from anywhere.

Can I watch Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 for free? Season 18 of Criminal Minds: Evolution isn't set to stream on any free services, however, viewers in the US to potentially make use of the Paramount Plus 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Criminal Minds: Evolution, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 online from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 in the US

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 premieres exclusively on Paramount Plus on Thursday, May 8 in the US. Subsequent episodes will land weekly. A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99 / CA$6.99 / £4.99 / AU$6.99. A Paramount Plus subscription also includes access to all of its original programming, including the likes of Halo, Yellowjackets, Tulsa King and 1883, as well as loads of hit movies like new release Smile 2. Traveling abroad? You can stream Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 online in the UK, Australia, Canada and beyond

International viewers will be able to stream Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 on Disney Plus.

There's no confirmed release date yet, but based on previous seasons, we wouldn't expect episodes to arrive too far behind their US debut.

In the US, Disney Plus costs from £4.99 per month, Canadian prices start at CA$8.99 while for Aussies its AU$13.99. For more information on pricing around the world, including the bundle deals on offer, check out our Disney Plus price guide.

US viewer abroad? Anyone travelling overseas who wants to watch their usual Paramount Plus service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

What you need to know about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 trailer

Criminal Minds Season 18 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When is the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 release date? Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 will premiere on Paramount Plus in the US on Thursday, May 8. An international release date is TBC. Here's the full release schedule:

Episode 1: "Swimmer's Calculus" – Thursday, May 8

– Thursday, May 8 Episode 2: "The Zookeeper" – Thursday, May 15

– Thursday, May 15 Episode 3: "Time to Say Goodbye" – Thursday, May 22

– Thursday, May 22 Episode 4: "I'm Fine, It's Fine. Everything is Fine" – Thursday, May 29

– Thursday, May 29 Episode 5: "The Brutal Man" – Thursday, June 5

– Thursday, June 5 Episode 6: "Hell is Empty..." – Thursday, June 12

– Thursday, June 12 Episode 7: "...All the Devils Are Here" – Thursday, June 19

– Thursday, June 19 Episode 8: "Tara" – Thursday, June 26

– Thursday, June 26 Episode 9: "CollateRal" – Thursday, July 3

– Thursday, July 3 Episode 10: "The Disciple" – Thursday, July 10

Who is in the cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18?

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi

A. J. Cook as Jennifer "JJ" Jareau

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia

Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez

Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss

Zach Gilford as Elias Voit

Ryan-James Hatanaka as Tyler Green

Aimee Garcia as Dr. Julia Ochoa

Matthew Gray Gubler as Dr. Spencer Reid

What can we expect from Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18? The official synopsis from Paramount teases: "Season 18 of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up six months after prisoners attack the notorious Sicarius Killer, Elias Voit, leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin wreaking havoc all over the country. In order to stop this nefarious group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit who has his own agenda."