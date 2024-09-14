How to watch Tulsa King season 2 online from anywhere

Dwight's (Sylvester Stallone) sudden interest in wind energy is more than a load of hot air in Tulsa King season 2, which sees "The General" bid to consolidate his expanding empire by building a towering wall of legitimacy. The only thing is, he's beginning to make the Kansas City mob and an unscrupulous local businessman look bad. Here's where to watch Tulsa King season 2 online and potentially for free.

Watch Tulsa King season 2 online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Sunday, September 15 New episodes: weekly at the same time Free stream: TVNZ Plus (NZ) Use NordVPN to stream 100% risk-free from anywhere

Neal McDonough will have Yellowstone fans jumping out of their seats as the icy-eyed Cal Thresher, whose cool demeanor belies his alarm over Dwight's gains. It isn't long, then, until Cal returns with Frank Grillo's Bill Bevilaqua, the head of a rival syndicate, for a quite literal helping hand.

Read on as we explain how to watch Tulsa King season 2 from anywhere in the world.

TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again

How to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist for FREE

You can watch Tulsa King season 2 for FREE in New Zealand on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service. The show arrives at 8am NZST on Monday mornings from Monday, September 16, the same time as in the US. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus while away from home, and watch Tulsa King season 2 for free, just as you would normally.

How to watch Tulsa King season 2 from outside your country

Out of the country but keen to stream Tulsa King season 2 online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Paramount Plus library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Tulsa King season 2 from abroad:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support are all available if you need them – NordVPN has got it all. The best value plan is the two-year deal which currently sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch Tulsa King season 2 in the US, UK and the rest of the world

Tulsa King season 2 is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US, UK, Australia and the rest of the world with episodes arriving weekly on Sundays, starting September 15. A subscription to Paramount Plus includes a 7-day free trial for new users. Prices start at $5.99 / CA$6.99 / £6.99 / AU$9.99. The Paramount Plus price includes access to all of its original programming, including the likes Halo, Yellowjackets, Frasier and 1883, as well as loads of big-ticket movie titles such as the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once. Traveling abroad? You can stream Tulsa King on Paramount Plus from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

Tulsa King season 2 trailer

Tulsa King | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Tulsa King season 2 cast

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi

Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale

Martin Starr as Lawrence "Bodhi" Geigerman

Jay Will as Tyson Mitchell

Max Casella as Armand "Manny" Truisi

Domenick Lombardozzi as Don Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi

Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci

Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller

Tatiana Zappardino as Tina Manfredi-Grieger

Annabella Sciorra as Joanne Manfredi

Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher

Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua

Dana Delany as Margaret Devereaux

Tulsa King season 2 episode guide

Episode 1 – Sunday, September 15

– Sunday, September 15 Episode 2 – Sunday, September 22

– Sunday, September 22 Episode 3 – Sunday, September 29

– Sunday, September 29 Episode 4 – Sunday, October 6

– Sunday, October 6 Episode 5 – Sunday, October 13

– Sunday, October 13 Episode 6 – Sunday, October 20

– Sunday, October 20 Episode 7 – Sunday, October 27

– Sunday, October 27 Episode 8 – Sunday, November 3

– Sunday, November 3 Episode 9 – Sunday, November 10

– Sunday, November 10 Episode 10 – Sunday, November 17

Can I watch Tulsa King for free? Yes. Viewers in New Zealand can watch Tulsa King seasons 1 ad 2 for free on the TVNZ Plus streaming service. You'll need a paid Paramount Plus subscription to watch Tulsa King in most other regions. Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch Tulsa King on your usual streaming service from abroad.