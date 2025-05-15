How to watch The Chi season 7: Online and on TV from anywhere across the world

Watch The Chi S7 online

The women of Chicago’s South Side look to protect their city as the battle for power intensifies in the return of the hit drama. So keep reading as we explain how to watch The Chi season 7 online from anywhere in the world.

Seven seasons in, it’s likely you know the score by now, but for the uninitiated, The Chi follows the lives, loves, struggles and successes of a group of Chicago residents. With a huge ensemble cast over the years, the focus has shifted between various families, but the anchor has always been Jacob Latimore’s Emmet, and his coming-of-age in the Windy City.

While much of what to expect from season 7 is being kept under wraps for now, it looks like the women of ‘The Chi’ are set to take centre stage, with Lynn Whitfield’s Alicia leading a rise to power in the community, navigating shifting allegiances and complex dynamics.

While the usual cast are set to return, there’s also some new faces this season. Kayla Pratt will play Hannibal’s wife Angie, while Punkie Johnson joins as restaurant manager Shawnita. Regan Gomez is set to appear as ‘girl gone bad’ Candace, and Tammy Townsend is on board as Nora, an optimistic entrepreneur.

Ready to head back to Chicago? Here's how to watch The Chi season 7 online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch The Chi season 7 for free?

The short answer is yes. If you haven't yet subscribed to Paramount Plus with Showtime then you can have a 7-day FREE trial. Following that it will cost $12.99/month to keep up with all the action in Chicago.

How to watch The Chi season 7 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch The Chi season 7, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch The Chi season 7 from anywhere:

How to watch The Chi season 7 online in the US

In the US, The Chi season 7 premieres on Paramount Plus with Showtime on Friday, May 16, with new episodes weekly upload around 12 am PT / 3 am ET.

The season receives its broadcast debut on Showtime on May 18, with episodes airing every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT.

Cord cutters can access Showtime via an OTT service such as Sling TV.

If you're traveling outside the US and don’t want to miss out, you can always use a VPN to tune in as you usually would - Nord is of course our favorite.

How to watch The Chi season 7 online in Canada

Season 7 of The Chi will stream on Crave in Canada with episodes dropping every Friday, starting May 16.

Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax) and head up to CA$22/month (ad-free). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content.

Canadians away from might want to try a VPN to watch their usual streaming service from abroad.

Can I watch The Chi season 7 online in the UK and Australia?

For viewers outside North America, The Chi streams on Disney Plus. Currently episodes only go up to season 5, however, so with the previous batch of episodes yet to drop, we wouldn't expect The Chi season 7 anytime soon.

Nevertheless, you can catch up on the predominance of the series. Memberships are available from £4.99 in the UK and AU$15.99 in Australia.

American viewers visiting these countries can use a VPN to watch their usual US-based streaming service.

What you need to know about The Chi season 7

The Chi season 7 trailer

The Chi | Season 7 Official Trailer | Paramount+ With SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

When is The Chi season 7 release date? Season 7 of The Chi premieres on streaming in the US and Canada on Friday, May 16, with a linear TV premiere in the US set for May 18. A release date outside of North America is TBC.

The Chi season 7 episode schedule

Episode 1 - "Black Friday" : Friday, May 16

Friday, May 16 Episode 2 - "The Fall Out" : Friday, May 23

Friday, May 23 Episode 3 - "More Life": Friday, May 30

Friday, May 30 Episode 4 - "Mother's Day": Friday, June 6

Friday, June 6 Episode 5 - "Safe Harbor": Friday, June 13

Friday, June 13 Episode 6 - "Do the Chi Thing": Friday, June 20

Friday, June 20 Episode 7 - "Unfinished Business": Friday, June 27

Friday, June 27 Episode 8 - "A Bet is a Bet": Friday, July 4

Friday, July 4 Episode 9 - "Last Respects": Friday, July 11

Friday, July 11 Episode 10 - "Tha Block is Hot": Friday, July 18

Friday, July 18 Episode 11 - "Ready or Not": Friday, July 25

Friday, July 25 Episode 12 - "Rebirth": Friday, August 1

Who is in the cast of The Chi season 7?

Jacob Latimore as Emmett

Yolonda Ross as Jada

Rolando Boyce as Darnell

Shamon Brown Jr. as Papa Jackson

Michael V. Epps as Jake

Birgundi Baker as Kiesha

Luke James as Trig

Lynn Whitfield as Alicia

Miriam A. Hyman as Dre

La La Anthony as Dom

Cortez Smith as Nuck

Judae'a Brown as Jemma

Kandi Burruss as Roselyn

L'lerrét Jazelle as Fatima

Ahmad Ferguson as Bakari

Jason Weaver as Shaad

Cory Hardrict as Dante

Zaria Imani Primer as Lynae

Kennedy Amaya as Kenya

Aaron Guy as Zay

Daniel J. Watts as Pastor Keke

Brett Gray as Damien

Rotimi as Charles

Wendy Raquel Robinson as Riley

What can we expect from The Chi season 7? The official synopsis from Showtime reads: "The Chi is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. This season, with Alicia at the helm, the pivotal women of The Chi rise to reclaim their power. Yet, as loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there’s only one crown and it will come at a heavy cost."