How to watch The Gilded Age season 3: stream lavish period drama online from anywhere
Julian Fellowes' period drama enters it's third season
Anyone who’s seen the previous seasons of Julian Fellowes' lavish period drama — or indeed his magnum opus Downton Abbey — will know exactly what to expect from the New York set show: new money vs old, upstairs vs down, society scandal and the clutching of plenty of pearls. So keep reading as we explain how to watch The Gilded Age season 3 online from anywhere in the world.
Premiere: Sunday, June 22
New episodes: Sundays (US & CA) | Mondays (UK & AU)
TV network: HBO via Sling TV
US stream: Max
International streams: Crave (CA)| Paramount Plus (AU) | Sky (UK)
In season 3, we find the Russells ready to take their place at the head of high society following the weakening of the old guard in season 2. Bertha (Carrie Coon) looks to elevate her family even further, while George (Morgan Spector) takes a gamble that could either revolutionize the railroad industry (and line the Russell’s pockets) or ruin him for good.
Meanwhile, the Brooks are facing their own turmoil as Agnes (Christine Baranski) struggles to accept Ada (Cynthia Nixon) as a lady of the household. Marian (Louisa Jacobson), meanwhile, has romance in her sights, while Peggy (Denée Benton) finds her independent spirit at odds with the values of her new beau’s family.
However, in the American Gilded Age, no victory comes without sacrifice, and it’s sure to be a gripping season for the historical drama. So read on for how to watch The Gilded Age season 3 online, on TV and from anywhere.
Can I watch The Gilded Age season 3 for free?
The Gilded Age season 3 isn't set to stream on any free services, however viewers in Australia could potentially make use of the Paramount Plus 7-day FREE TRIAL.
How to watch The Gilded Age season 3 from abroad
For those away from home looking to watch The Gilded Age season 3, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use one of the best VPNs to watch The Gilded Age season 3 from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and get an Amazon gift card included right now!
How to watch The Gilded Age season 3 online in the US
The Gilded Age season 3 premieres on HBO at 9pm ET on Sunday, June 22. Episodes will then air in the same slot weekly.
You'll also be able to stream episodes of the period drama on Max. Max prices start at $9.99 a month.
If you're a cord-cutter, you can make a great saving if you combine Max with a Sling TV subscription. Anybody with Sling's Blue package gets $5/month off the price of the Max ad-free plan.
You can also subscribe to Max via Amazon Prime Video. The Max add-on costs $9.99/month after a 7-day free trial, on top of your Prime membership ($14.99/month after a 30-day free trial).
If you're away from home and don’t want to miss out, you can always use a VPN to tune in as you would at home.
Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market, starting at just $46/month, and can also get you savings on Max. The Sling Blue package includes more than 40 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Comedy Central, CNN, Food Network, NFL Network, and USA.
Right now get 50% off your first month, plus $5/month off the ad-free Max add-on.
How to watch The Gilded Age season 3 online in the UK
Season 3 of The Gilded Age will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK with new episodes every Monday starting June 23. Episodes air at 2am BST initially, before an encore broadcast at 9pm BST for those not willing to stay up.
If you're looking to stream new installments, you can do so via the Sky Go service every Monday. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, Now, with plans starting at £6.99 for a six-month minimum term.
Check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
UK viewers overseas can use a VPN to watch as if they were back in Blighty.
How to watch The Gilded Age season 3 online in Canada
You can watch The Gilded Age season 3 exclusively on Crave in Canada with episodes streaming at 9pm ET every Sunday from June 22.
Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content.
Canadians away from home might want to try a VPN to watch their usual streaming service from abroad.
How to watch The Gilded Age season 3 online in Australia
While Australia does now have it's own version of Max, Aussies will find The Gilded Age season 3 streaming on Paramount Plus with new episodes starting Monday, June 23.
Prices start at AU$6.99 per month for the Basic tier, AU$10.99 for Standard and AU$13.99 for Premium. Standard and Premium also offer discounts for annual subscribers. Don't forget about the 7-day free trial either.
Aussies travelling overseas can use a VPN to watch their usual streaming service as they would back in Oz.
All you need to know about The Gilded Age season 3
The Gilded Age season 3 trailer
What is The Gilded Age season 3 release date?
Season 3 of the Gilded Age will premiere on Sunday, June 22 in the US and Canada and on Monday, June 23 in the UK and Australia.
The Gilded Age season 3 episode schedule
- Episode 1 - "Who is in Charge Here?": Sunday, June 22
- Episode 2 - "What the Papers Say": Sunday, June 29
- Episode 3 - "Love Is Never Easy": Sunday, July 6
- Episode 4: Sunday, July 13
- Episode 5: Sunday, July 20
- Episode 6: Sunday, July 27
- Episode 7: Sunday, August 3
- Episode 8: Sunday, August 10
The Gilded Age season 3 cast
- Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell
- Morgan Spector as George Russell
- Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook
- Denée Benton as Peggy Scott
- Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell
- Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn
- Simon Jones as Mr. Alfred Bannister
- Jack Gilpin as Mr. Church
- Cynthia Nixon as Ada Forte
- Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn
What to expect from The Gilded Age season 3?
The official synopsis from HBO teases: "The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear."
What else can I watch on Max?
You'll also get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including critically acclaimed series The Sympathizer, True Detective, Succession, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn. All that, plus epic blockbusters such as Dune Part 2, Avatar: The Way of Water and all eight Harry Potter movies.
Devices compatible with Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick are also available.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.