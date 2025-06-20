How to watch The Gilded Age season 3: stream lavish period drama online from anywhere

Anyone who’s seen the previous seasons of Julian Fellowes' lavish period drama — or indeed his magnum opus Downton Abbey — will know exactly what to expect from the New York set show: new money vs old, upstairs vs down, society scandal and the clutching of plenty of pearls. So keep reading as we explain how to watch The Gilded Age season 3 online from anywhere in the world.

In season 3, we find the Russells ready to take their place at the head of high society following the weakening of the old guard in season 2. Bertha (Carrie Coon) looks to elevate her family even further, while George (Morgan Spector) takes a gamble that could either revolutionize the railroad industry (and line the Russell’s pockets) or ruin him for good.

Meanwhile, the Brooks are facing their own turmoil as Agnes (Christine Baranski) struggles to accept Ada (Cynthia Nixon) as a lady of the household. Marian (Louisa Jacobson), meanwhile, has romance in her sights, while Peggy (Denée Benton) finds her independent spirit at odds with the values of her new beau’s family.

However, in the American Gilded Age, no victory comes without sacrifice, and it’s sure to be a gripping season for the historical drama. So read on for how to watch The Gilded Age season 3 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch The Gilded Age season 3 online in the US

The Gilded Age season 3 premieres on HBO at 9pm ET on Sunday, June 22. Episodes will then air in the same slot weekly.

You'll also be able to stream episodes of the period drama on Max. Max prices start at $9.99 a month.

If you're a cord-cutter, you can make a great saving if you combine Max with a Sling TV subscription. Anybody with Sling's Blue package gets $5/month off the price of the Max ad-free plan.

You can also subscribe to Max via Amazon Prime Video. The Max add-on costs $9.99/month after a 7-day free trial, on top of your Prime membership ($14.99/month after a 30-day free trial).

How to watch The Gilded Age season 3 online in the UK

Season 3 of The Gilded Age will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK with new episodes every Monday starting June 23. Episodes air at 2am BST initially, before an encore broadcast at 9pm BST for those not willing to stay up.

If you're looking to stream new installments, you can do so via the Sky Go service every Monday. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, Now, with plans starting at £6.99 for a six-month minimum term.

How to watch The Gilded Age season 3 online in Canada

You can watch The Gilded Age season 3 exclusively on Crave in Canada with episodes streaming at 9pm ET every Sunday from June 22.

Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content.

How to watch The Gilded Age season 3 online in Australia

While Australia does now have it's own version of Max, Aussies will find The Gilded Age season 3 streaming on Paramount Plus with new episodes starting Monday, June 23.

Prices start at AU$6.99 per month for the Basic tier, AU$10.99 for Standard and AU$13.99 for Premium. Standard and Premium also offer discounts for annual subscribers. Don't forget about the 7-day free trial either.

All you need to know about The Gilded Age season 3

The Gilded Age season 3 trailer

What is The Gilded Age season 3 release date? Season 3 of the Gilded Age will premiere on Sunday, June 22 in the US and Canada and on Monday, June 23 in the UK and Australia.

The Gilded Age season 3 episode schedule

Episode 1 - "Who is in Charge Here?": Sunday, June 22

Sunday, June 22 Episode 2 - "What the Papers Say": Sunday, June 29

Sunday, June 29 Episode 3 - "Love Is Never Easy": Sunday, July 6

Sunday, July 6 Episode 4: Sunday, July 13

Sunday, July 13 Episode 5: Sunday, July 20

Sunday, July 20 Episode 6: Sunday, July 27

Sunday, July 27 Episode 7: Sunday, August 3

Sunday, August 3 Episode 8: Sunday, August 10

The Gilded Age season 3 cast

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Morgan Spector as George Russell

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn

Simon Jones as Mr. Alfred Bannister

Jack Gilpin as Mr. Church

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Forte

Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn

What to expect from The Gilded Age season 3? The official synopsis from HBO teases: "The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear."

